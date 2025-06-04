Craving something sweet but worried about the calories? You are not alone. With tempting treats like mango kheer, gulab jamun churros, tiramisu, and pistachio cheesecake all around, it is tough to say no. And trust us, we totally get it. In fact, skipping desserts while on a weight loss diet can feel like a big sacrifice. But what if you didn't have to give them up completely? What if you could enjoy your favourite sweets without feeling guilty? Sounds too good to be true? Not really! The trick is simple - just make them at home using healthier ingredients. With a few smart swaps, you can enjoy all the taste without the extra calories.

In this article, we have listed five easy-to-make desserts, each under 80 calories. They are light, tasty, and perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy dessert without going off track.

Can You Have Desserts And Still Lose Weight?

The sweet answer is yes! You can enjoy desserts on a weight loss diet as long as you are mindful of your calorie intake. The type of ingredients you choose to make your desserts also makes a huge difference. Instead of refined sugar, flour and butter, you can use healthier alternatives such as whole wheat flour, oat flour honey or olive oil. This way, you can enjoy your desserts minus the guilt!

What Are Some Low-Calorie Dessert Options For Diabetics?

Yes, even diabetics can enjoy desserts if made the right way. Opt for recipes that are low in sugar and high in fibre or protein. Some great options include:

Ragi oats ladoo

Carrot kheer

Chilled fruit chaat

Besan and date barfi

Photo Credit: iStock

Healthy Desserts | Here Are 5 Low-Calories Desserts Under 80 Calories:

1. Ragi Coconut Ladoos

Ladoos are among the most beloved Indian desserts out there. But if you want to avoid the calories, consider making these ragi coconut ladoos instead. Coconut's natural sweetness adds richness to the dessert while cardamom enhances its overall flavour. You can enjoy one ladoo a day to stay under the 80-calorie count. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Dark chocolate is an excellent source of antioxidants. When paired with the natural sweetness of strawberries, it makes for a healthy and delicious dessert. Make sure to choose dark chocolate that is high in cocoa content to maximize health benefits. Strawberries are naturally low in calories, making this a must-try dessert. Find the full recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chia Seed Pudding

If you want to make a wholesome dessert to enjoy after lunch or dinner, then chia seed pudding is an amazing option. It is the easiest dessert to make when you have minimal ingredients. Also, it is low in calories and extremely filling. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Fruit Popsicles

Want a chilly treat but not ice cream? Then why not just blend your favourite fruits and make them into popsicles? Simply blending fruits and freezing the puree can help you achieve a refreshing and wholesome dessert in no time. Fruits, too, are low in calories, so you can enjoy these fruit popsicles guilt-free! Find the complete recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Banana Ice Cream

Another low-calorie dessert option you must try is this banana ice cream. It is rich, creamy and will satisfy your sweet cravings in no time. Top the ice cream with chopped bananas and maple syrup to fully enjoy its taste. Click here for the complete recipe.





With these recipes, you can satisfy your cravings and stay healthy. So go ahead, indulge in these delicious desserts and enjoy the guilt-free pleasure!