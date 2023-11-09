Soft, creamy and melt-in-mouth - that's exactly how we like our rasmalai. It's one of those desserts that instantly brings joy to our faces. Right? While there's no particular time to enjoy rasmalai, we find ourselves craving it even more during the festive season. And when that happens, we rush to our favourite sweet shop to savour the delicacy. But let's be honest, nothing quite compares to the taste of fresh, home-made rasmalai. Now you may think this means spending endless hours in the kitchen. Well, we have some exciting news for you, dear rasmalai lovers. We bring you with a mouth-watering rasmalai recipe that you can prepare in just under 10 minutes. The best part? This one is stuffed with a yummy filling too. Excited to try it out? Read on!

What Is So Unique About Stuffed Rasmalai?

As the name suggests, this rasmalai is a stuffed version of the classic dessert. The filing inside is prepared using a mixture of mawa, milk, and chopped nuts. This gives it an edge over regular rasmalai and makes it even more indulgent. But this is not the only unique thing about it. Instead of chenna, this rasmalai is made using bread slices. It offers a similar soft and creamy texture but saves you from the tiresome process of making chenna at home. Amazing right? It's a perfect recipe to fix your sweet cravings in no time.

How To Make Stuffed Rasmalai | Stuffed Rasmalai Recipe

This recipe for stuffed rasmalai was shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram handle. To make it, start by heating milk in a pan. Add a few saffron strands, elaichi powder, and condensed milk. Give it a nice mix and cook it until it thickens. Once done, add chopped nuts to it and keep it aside. To prepare the stuffing for the rasmalai, take another pan and add crumbled mawa along with a little bit of milk. Add nuts such as almonds and pistachios and mix well. Now, take 3-4 bread slices and brush some water over them. Roll them out using a rolling pin, and cut them into a circular shape from the center. Take one of them and put the mawa mixture on top. Top it with another bread slice and seal nicely from the edges to create a circle. Arrange in a bowl and pour the prepared rasmalai over top. Garnish with more nuts and enjoy! Your stuffed rasmalai is ready to be relished. Watch the detailed recipe video below:

So, what are you waiting for? Make this yummy rasmalai at home and enjoy the festive season the right way. Meanwhile, if you're on the hunt for more such Indian dessert recipes, click here for our impressive collection.