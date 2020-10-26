Recipe Video: How To Make Crispy Aloo Masala Puri With This Genius Hack!

Aloo puri is a hit with everyone

There is something about lazy, greasy Indian breakfast that makes us want to love mornings a little more. Aloo-puri has been one of India's most beloved breakfast combinations of all time. For the unversed, puri is a flatbread that is usually made with atta or maida and deep-fried until puffy. It can be stuffed or plain, one can also use a variety of flours to make it. Aloo puri is an ingenious way to fuse two of our breakfast staples and yield delicious results, every time! Aloo puri is made just the way you make your aloo paratha, what differs is the mode of cooking.





In this recipe, food vlogger and Youtuber Parul gives a twist to the traditional aloo puri with her own masala aloopuri. These puris are so crispy and tasty that you really do not require any additional sabzi, chutney or anything to pair them with.





To make the filling, you need to mix green chillies, ginger, cumin seeds, water, and some boiled and cut potatoes in a blender and make a fine paste. Stuffing this masala aloo in your pooris will not only help you when you are rolling puris but also avoids the risk of cracks in the pooris and finally when you fry them, they come out crispy and amazing.

Isn't that plain genius?

Watch: How To Make Crispy Aloo Masala Puri With This Genius Hack:











Do try making your aloo puris this way and let us know how you liked it.









