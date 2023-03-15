Sore throats can be very uncomfortable, making it difficult to swallow food or even take a sip of water. They are often caused by colds or allergies, and many people turn to home remedies for relief. While traditional Indian Kadhas are an effective solution for treating cold, flu and sore throat, there are also many other foods that can help ease throat discomfort. These are typically soft-textured soups and foods that are easy to swallow and won't irritate the throat. And of course, it's important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Here's a list of superfoods we recommend.





Here Are 8 Superfoods To Relieve Sore Throat Pain Naturally:

1. Boiled Eggs

Eggs are soft in texture and easy to eat, making them a good option for those with a sore throat. Avoid fried eggs or omelettes cooked in oil.

Sprinkle grounded black better on the boiled eggs. Photo Credit: istock

2. Khichdi

Khichdi is known as a go-to food for any throat or stomach problem. It's best made with broken rice mixed with green moong dal. This light and easy-to-digest rice is also healthy.

3. Vegetable Dalia

A lot of you may not be a big fan of dalia. We get it, but if your throat pain is not getting better, you should prepare dalia with vegetables like carrots, peas, onions, etc., to enhance the taste. Make sure to eat it hot.

Dalia is light to digest and easy to swallow. Photo Credit: istock

4. Soup

Soup can never go wrong for a sore throat. Our body needs plenty of liquids at this time, and having hot chicken broth or vegetable soup can really help. Include it in your diet at least once a day to recover faster.





5. Hot Tea

Any type of hot tea would be great for you, whether it's milk-based like the famous Indian chai or just water teas infused with herbs like ginger, chamomile, or even green tea.

Chia will provide instant relief to your throat. Photo Credit: Istock

6. Milk

For someone who is not fond of tea, simply consuming 1 glass of hot milk can provide comfort to your sore throat.

7. Dal

Dals are a rich source of protein and easy to cook. You can make any kind of light dal like green moong or masoor dal. Just add more water and cook soupy dal for dinner.

Make soupy dal for lunch or dinner. Photo Credit: istock

8. Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes will satisfy your taste buds when having trouble with your throat. We know that eating bland food can be a mood killer, and that's why we've added mashed potatoes to the list. They'll satisfy your taste buds and be easy to swallow.





We hope these food recommendations are beneficial for your sore throat. Let us know in the comment section below.