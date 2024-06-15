As the scorching summer sun blazes overhead, our dietary cravings undergo a refreshing transformation. Farewell to steaming hot beverages, and hello to thirst-quenching lemonades and rejuvenating sharbets. In this season of sweltering heat, it's paramount to maintain a cool and light stomach. Our bodies are slow to acclimatise to rising temperatures, and particularly challenge our digestive systems, often leading to a host of summer-related digestion issues.



To combat these issues, it's imperative to incorporate a variety of fluids, fruits, and veggies into our diet. Staying hydrated is key to warding off a myriad of summer illnesses, with water being the primary weapon against dehydration. On the flip side, steering clear of fatty and fried foods is crucial, as they tend to exacerbate body heat, making digestion cumbersome.





Without further ado, let's learn about the foods that will help keep your stomach cool and comfortable during the scorching summer months.

Here Are 4 Foods To Embrace In Summers:



1. Coconut Water:

A true elixir for summer problems, coconut water boasts unparalleled cooling properties. Its alkaline nature helps neutralize stomach acid levels, providing relief and comfort to the digestive system. Sip on this refreshing beverage to keep your stomach cool and content.



2. Yogurt:

A quintessential summer delight, yogurt is packed with probiotics that promote gut health and aid digestion. Whether enjoyed as a standalone snack or transformed into luscious buttermilk or chaach, yogurt is a versatile addition to your summer diet.



3. Cooling Herbs:

Harness the power of cooling herbs like mint, peppermint, and chamomile to beat the summer heat. Indulge in a soothing cup of peppermint or chamomile tea to alleviate stomach acidity and enhance digestion. Don't forget to elevate your meals with zesty mint chutney!



4. Water-Rich Fruits and Veggies:

Summer's bounty offers a cornucopia of hydrating fruits and vegetables. Watermelon, melon, strawberries, and peaches are bursting with moisture, while cucumber and coriander reign supreme among water-rich veggies. Incorporate these hydrating delights into your diet to stay cool and satisfied.





Fruits and vegetables are an integral part of a healthy diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 3 Foods To Avoid In Summer:



1. Red Meat:

Bid adieu to heavy red meats like mutton, lamb, and pork during the summer months. Laden with saturated fats, these meats can elevate cholesterol levels, posing a risk to heart health.

2. Iced Tea:

While tempting, iced tea laden with artificial sweeteners can disrupt your summer diet goals. Excessive consumption may increase your sweet cravings and impede water intake, compromising hydration levels.

3. Greasy Foods:

Steer clear of greasy indulgences like burgers, fries, and hot dogs, as they are loaded with trans fats. Not only are they difficult to digest, but they can also irritate the stomach lining, causing discomfort and bloating.

So, stay hydrated, indulge in refreshing treats, and keep your tummy cool this summer season!