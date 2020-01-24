Republic Day 2020: Make Tri-Colour Achaari Panner Tikka To Celebrate The Occasion With Aplomb

This Republic Day. make this healthy paneer tikka for your loved ones.

Highlights Make this Republic Day special by preparing special foods.

Here is a recipe of paneer snack that goes with the themes.

The tri-colour paneer tikka is perfect to celebrate the occasion.

As we gear up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day this year on January 26, 2020, we are also excited about the get-together we'll be hosting that day. It could either be sitting together with family members and watching the vibrant Republic Day parade on T.V., or inviting friends over to just spend the day together. Whatever it will be, offering snacks is a must. Whether it's for a meal or a snack, paneer is the best thing to have on your plate. Paneer is a vegetarian's delight. If you are a vegetarian yourself, you'll agree with us. So, make sure to include a paneer-based snack in your appetiser spread this Republic Day.





This paneer snack is not an ordinary one; it's a Republic Day-special dish that embodies the theme of the occasion perfectly - it wears patriotism on its sleeve. Excited already? This is a recipe of tri-colour paneer achaari tikka. Paneer tikka is the most common snack you find in any gathering. From weddings to birthday parties, paneer tikka is always there to give a strong competition to chicken tikka. Of all kinds of paneer tikkas, achaari tikka is one of the best ones. It is tangy, sour, and brimful of flavours. It tastes great, plus it is also a healthy option over other fried snacks that are done to death.





(Also Read: Quick Winter Snacks: Here Are Some Paneer Snacks You Can Make In No Time)

Paneer tikka is one of the most popular vegetarian snacks





Paneer, or cottage cheese, is a storehouse of proteins; it is low in calories, and thus, a great option for those who are on a weight loss diet. This achaari paneer tikka will be loved by your diet conscious friends too. Since, paneer is spongy in nature and has a neutral taste, it can very well embrace and absorb the flavours from other foods and spices that it is mixed with.





This dish, curated exclusively by Chef Bikram, assembles the paneer tikkas made of the three colours of the national flag. Don't worry; you won't have to add any colouring agents to paneer. It will all be the natural colour from chutneys made from similar coloured foods. Dunk one-third of the spices-laden paneer tikka cubes in green chutney, one-third in tomato chutney, and leave the rest as is in their white colour. Perfect! Isn't it?





So, go ahead and make this amazing tri-colour achaari paneer tikka for this Republic Day and celebrate the occasion with full fervour.





Click here for the recipe of tri-colour achaari paneer tikka.









