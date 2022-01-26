Most of us love chicken in every form and don't mind eating it for lunch, snacks, or dinner. The joy of relishing chicken dishes increases manifold on holidays when we are we are completely relaxed and spending time with our families. So, are you planning to treat your loved ones on Republic Day, which also happens to be a holiday? If yes, your search ends here. We have curated for you a list of seven chicken snack dishes. To make these dishes, you wouldn't have to spend much time in the kitchen. They can be prepared in just about 30 minutes.





This is a quick recipe that hardly takes 20 minutes. For this, all you need to do is prepare a paste and marinate the chicken pieces in it. Just coat the marinated pieces with rava (semolina) and pan-fry them. Your delicious snack is ready.

Kebabs are always the go-to option for any social meetups or last-minute gatherings. Chicken hara-bhara kebabs made with a variety of vegetables and spices are rich in protein and taste amazing.

Chilli chicken is a hugely popular dish. However, Kerala style chilli chicken is different from the regular recipes out there. This version of chilli chicken includes a classic blend of desi spices without the use of sauces. Take a look at the recipe and prepare an indulgent dish for your loved ones.





We don't get to savour spring rolls on a regular basis and that's why the dish is special and we look forward to whenever it's being prepared. This chicken spring roll can be easily made at home and is enjoyed by everyone in the family. You just need all the ingredients in place and you are good to go.

We love devouring wholesome, deep-fried bread rolls once in a while. For this, just be ready with your stuffing that includes chicken keema, mashed potatoes and other vegetables. Just flatten the bread slices and put the filling inside. Roll the slices and fry.

This is a hit recipe and we are sure that the oat crusted chicken tenders would be enjoyed by everyone at home including kids. Tender chicken marinated with a host of spices and fried till crispy will surely make your day.

Though basil leaves aren't usually added while making chicken the desi way, this recipe calls for it. It's a simple and hassle-free take on chicken that carries the freshness of basil leaves along with other spices and sauces.





This Republic Day, whip up these mind-blowingly easy chicken dishes for you and your family. The biggest takeaway: you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen making these.