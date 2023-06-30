Packing up leftovers at a restaurant is common - we've all done it at some point. Whether it's to minimize food wastage or to enjoy the flavours of a delectable meal again, many of us opt to take home the remains of a great dining experience. However, have you ever questioned the safety and health implications of consuming these leftovers the next day? Which foods are susceptible to spoilage, and how long can they be safely stored? If you find yourself pondering these concerns, we will help you decide which restaurant leftovers you should avoid eating the next day.





Here are 6 Leftover Meals That Should Be Avoided the Next Day:

1. Sushi:

If you're a sushi lover, it's time to discard the notion of keeping leftover sushi. Freshness is paramount when it comes to sushi, especially since many sushi varieties incorporate raw fish, which spoils rapidly. The seaweed used in sushi can also become chewy and unappetising, and consuming it may lead to an upset stomach.

2. Burgers:

While reheating pizzas is a viable option for enjoying them the next day, the same cannot be said for burgers. Burger buns tend to turn soggy, particularly due to the presence of raw ingredients like tomatoes and lettuce, which contain a high water content. Furthermore, raw ingredients have a shorter shelf life and can harbour bacteria if stored for extended periods.

3. Egg dishes:

Desserts featuring eggs are generally safe to transport, but any dish containing eggs that requires reheating should be avoided. The United States Food and Drug Administration advises that cooked eggs and dishes containing eggs should be consumed immediately after preparation. Reheating boiled or scrambled eggs can result in illness.

4. Creamy pasta:

Think twice before bringing home your penne Alfredos and carbonaras. These dishes tend to lose their creamy deliciousness when stored in the refrigerator. Pasta has a tendency to dry out, and when removed from its moist environment, it becomes susceptible to bacterial contamination. Reheating pasta the next day may cause the sauce to separate, resulting in an unpleasant greasy texture.

5. Noodle soups:

Clear soups with vegetables might still be palatable the following day, but the same cannot be said for soups containing noodles or dumplings. Overnight, the noodles release starch into the liquid, transforming your once-clear soup into a murky, greasy, and slimy mess. You certainly wouldn't want to subject your taste buds to that.

6. Salads:

Salads are meant to be enjoyed fresh, and there's no magic trick to revive a wilted salad the next day. If you insist on taking it home, be sure to request the dressing separately and apply it to the salad just before consuming. As with any dish involving raw ingredients, the risk of bacterial contamination is always a concern.





Restaurant Leftovers That Can Be Safely Enjoyed Later:

Now that we've explored the leftovers to avoid, let's consider the items that can be safely packed. Pizzas can be successfully reheated in the microwave or oven, making them an ideal choice for a delicious next-day meal. Other food items that tend to remain enjoyable include Chinese cuisine, Indian dishes that contain cream, and clear soups.





Have a delightful dining experience both at the restaurant and in the comfort of your own home. Bon appetit!

