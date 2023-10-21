Lassi, the cooling and delightful Indian drink, has won hearts across the globe. It's a sip of pure comfort, especially when you blend it with the goodness of delicious fruits and nuts. Just like plain lassi, a flavoured lassi recipe is a simple process of blending the goodness of everything into a creamy and luscious delight. One such recipe is banana walnut lassi - a combination of sweet, tangy and nutty flavours with a desirable crunch - all of which makes this drink wholesome and satisfying. If you love lassi, you cannot miss trying the banana walnut lassi recipe.

Also Read: 3 Refreshing Flavoured Lassi Recipes To Quench Thirst

Can Banana and Walnuts Be Eaten Together?

Absolutely! Bananas and walnuts make a wonderful duo. Bananas bring natural sweetness and creaminess to the mix, while walnuts add a satisfying crunch and earthy flavour. Together, they create a balanced and delicious combination that's not only a treat for your taste buds but also a powerhouse of nutrition. So, go ahead and pair bananas with walnuts; your body will thank you.

Is Banana Lassi Good for Health?

Yes, Banana Lassi can be a great addition to your diet if you're looking for a nutritious and satisfying beverage. Let's break down the health benefits of the key ingredients:

Health Benefits Of Bananas:

These yellow wonders are rich in potassium, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure.

They're also a good source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion and helps you feel full.

Bananas provide natural sugars for quick energy, making them an excellent choice for pre- or post-workout refreshments.

Health Benefits Of Walnuts:

Walnuts are packed with good fats, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals.

They promote heart health, help lower cholesterol levels, and may even aid in weight management.

These little powerhouses of nutrition can give your lassi a hearty dose of healthiness.

Also Read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi

Lassi is a popular Indian drink.

Photo Credit: iStock

Now, let's get into the mouthwatering details of our Banana Walnut Lassi recipe:

How To Make Banana Walnut Lassi I Banana Walnut Lassi Recipe:

Start by peeling and slicing the ripe bananas. The riper, the better for that natural sweetness. In a blender, add the sliced bananas, plain yogurt, and milk. If you like your lassi extra creamy, toss in a few ice cubes. Use low-fat curd if you want your lassi to be light and healthier.





Next, drop in the crushed walnuts, honey, flax seeds, sesame seeds. Blend everything until it's smooth and creamy. If it's too thick for your liking, you can add a bit more milk to reach your desired consistency. Taste the lassi and adjust the sweetness with more honey if needed. Blend again for a few seconds to mix it well.





Once your lassi is perfectly smooth and sweet, pour it into a glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of crushed walnuts and a pinch of sesame seeds for that lovely nutty texture.





Sip, enjoy, and be prepared for a delightful flavour explosion in your mouth.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for banana walnut lassi.





So, if you're in the mood for a lassi that combines the delightful taste of bananas and the crunch of walnuts, while delivering a host of health benefits, this Banana Walnut Lassi is the answer. It's a fantastic and easy-to-make drink that combines the best of both worlds-flavour and nutrition.