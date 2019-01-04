Rohman Shawl Cuts 28th Birthday Cake With Sushmita Sen's Daughters: See Adorable Pics

Highlights Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl is celebrating his 28th birthday

Rohman Shawl cut his cake with Sen's daughters

"Happy Birthday Rooh", said the decadent-looking chocolate cake

Former Bollywood actor and beauty queen Sushmita Sen is leaving no stone unturned in letting the world know how much she loves her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. One look at her Instagram page will give you a glimpse into the diva's love life, which she is not coy about at all. Rohman, who is a freelance fashion model, is celebrating his 28th birthday today and Sushmita Sen couldn't help but gush about him on her social media pages. Both Sen and Shawl seem to share a passion for fitness and are often seen working out together. The couple spends a lot of time with Sushmita Sen's family as well, including with her two daughters Renee and Alisah. Needless to say, Rohman Shawl's cake-cutting ritual on his birthday was also with Sen and her daughters.





Sushmita Sen posted a picture of Rohman Shawl and her daughters standing in front of the former's birthday cake, which read, "Happy Birthday Rooh". One picture shows Rohman and Alisah making a wish with shut eyes, before blowing the candle in a perfectly adorable, candid moment that will make your heart melt.





Take a look at how Sushmita Sen captured Rohman Shawl's cake-cutting on his birthday:

Isn't that incredibly cute? Rohman Shawl made headlines in 2018, after dating rumours about him and 43-year-old Sushmita Sen started doing the rounds. But the couple never shied away from some social media PDA, confirming that they were a couple without making any statements. Shawl is quite a fixture in all celebrations of the Sen family, be it festivals, parties or birthdays. The unmissable chemistry between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have made the couple quite a favourite of Bollywood lovers around the world. Well, we wish the dapper Rohman Shawl a very happy 28th birthday!







