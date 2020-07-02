Running Out Of Pizza Base? Here's An Easy Recipe To Make It By Yourself!

Ran out of pizza base? Here's how you can make it at home!

Highlights Store-brought pizza bases do not offer the authentic flavour

Pizza dough can be made at home with this easy recipe

It requires a few ingredients and a foolproof method

Pizza is one dish we cannot get enough of - whether as a fast food item or a home-made one. There is hardly anything we enjoy as much as a freshly-baked pizza straight out of the oven. The doughy crust - crispy from the edges, but still crumbly and soft from the centre; combined with gooey and moist cheese, and further oozing with fresh marinara sauce topped with our favourite vegetable or meat. Sounds divine, right? However, when we make the same pizza at home - something seems to be amiss.





One of the reasons may be because we use store-bought pizza base instead of the handmade ones. There is truly a difference in taste in pizza base that is made in bulk and one that is hand-kneaded exclusively for just a few pizzas. Well, guess what - there is a super easy recipe to make your pizza dough for a delightful and crisp pizza base! All you need are a few simple ingredients that are easily available at home, and you're good to go.





Homemade pizza base can yield surprisingly delicious results!

Even beginner cooks will be able to follow this recipe for a delicious pizza base. Though Maida is used in this recipe for a chewy crust, you can mix some whole wheat flour for a slightly crispier texture. This dough makes enough for two large pizzas which the whole family can enjoy. Once you try this easy recipe of making your pizza base at home, there can be no way that you'd like going back to the store-bought ones. Enjoy this pizza base for a truly authentic Italian experience and delight your family with the surprisingly delicious results!

Here Is The Full Recipe For Pizza Base At Home:

Ingredients:





3 cups Maida

1 cup Water

2 tbsp Yeast

2 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tsp Salt

1 tsp Sugar

Method:



