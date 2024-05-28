Saayoni Ghosh On Poll Curry: The fourth episode of the much-awaited ‘Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar' has been released and it was with none other than former Bengali film and television actress and All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Jadavpur – Saayoni Ghosh. As the enthusiasm around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is at its peak, NDTV has launched a new show – Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar – which will showcase the foodie side of many political leaders. The fourth episode of the show took us to the retro and vibrant streets of West Bengal's capital, Kolkata, where Ghosh and Vijayakar indulged in fun conversations and lip-smacking food.





Kunal Vijayakar and Saayoni Ghosh travelled to Jadavpur's famous restaurant – Ahare Bangla – which is run by a women's self-help group. During their car ride, the duo indulged in hearty conversations. Ghosh, who is currently campaigning for the elections, revealed that her food routine saying since there is a lot of hustle and bustle, she cannot eat satisfactorily. “Until and unless I accomplish a certain task of the day, I cannot eat satisfactorily.”

But one thing that Saayoni Ghosh likes to kickstart her day with is a glass of Sattu. “It is healthy, filling and energizes the body.” The Astey Ladies actress also shared how Mamata Banerjee – Chief Minister of Bengal – loves to treat her guests with food. “Some of her standard foods like Muri, Aloo Chop, Pyaazi (onion fritters), and Beguni.” Another thing, as per Ghosh, that Mamata Banerjee likes to eat and serve her guests is the Classic Bengali Fish Fry.





When they arrived at the Ahare Bangla – the all-female-run restaurant – Saayoni Ghosh showed her cooking skills by preparing momo for Kunal Vijayakar. For the filling, Ghosh took a mixture of onions, coriander, chicken keema, and oil. Kunal, who hails from Maharashtra, also crafted a little modak-style momo. Later, the duo ate a lip-smacking thali containing chicken curry, aloo sabzi, dal, egg curry, and rice, and played interactive games.





