Sabudana punugulu, also known as sago fritters, is a popular South Indian snack that is perfect for parties, picnics, or a quick and easy meal. These crispy and flavorful fritters are made with sago, which is a starch extracted from the sago palm. Sabudana punugulu has been a part of South Indian cuisine for centuries. They are often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions. The combination of the crispy exterior and the soft, chewy interior makes these fritters a delightful treat. The recipe for Sabudana Punugula was shared on the Instagram page 'thespicystory'.





Health Benefits of Sabudana Punugulu:

Sabudana is a good source of carbohydrates and provides energy. It is also gluten-free, making it a suitable option for those with gluten sensitivities. The addition of vegetables to the batter adds essential vitamins and minerals.

Sabudana Punugulu Recipe I How To for Make Perfect Sabudana Punugulu

Soak the sabudana in water for at least 4-5 hours, or until it becomes soft. Add just enough water to the batter to make it slightly thick. If the batter is too thick, add a little more water. Cook the fritters over medium heat until they are golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with your favourite chutney.

Why Sabudana Punugulu Makes For A Great Snack:

Sabudana punugulu can be enjoyed with a variety of chutneys and dips. Green coconut chutney is a classic pairing, but you can also experiment with other flavours like tomato chutney or mint chutney.

While the basic recipe for sabudana punugulu remains the same, there are many variations that you can try. You can add grated vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or onions to the batter for added flavour and nutrition. You can also experiment with different spices like cumin, turmeric, or red chilli powder.





Whether you are looking for a healthy and satisfying snack or a unique addition to your party menu, sabudana punugulu is sure to impress.

