Indian Cooking Tips: Quick <i>Vrat</i>-Special Appe For Mid-Day Cravings (Watch Recipe Video)

Appe is a popular south Indian snack which is steamed to make healthy and flavourful small meal. The round, no-fry fritters are light and tasty, but require a lot of time to complete the cooking process. The traditional appe recipe requires fermentation of rice flour overnight or for at least eight hours. The thing about mid-day hunger is that it can strike any time and we cannot always plan ahead and prepare for it. But if it's only appe that would satiate your craving, try this instant appe recipe, which is also vrat-friendly and you can make it any time during the festive season.





These appe are made with vrat-friendly samak ke chawal, which needs to be soaked for just 2 hours. If you are not fasting, you can make it with regular rice flour as well. Here is an easy recipe video from food vlogger Alpa Modi, posted on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





Navratri 2020: Watch: Quick Vrat-Friendly Appe Recipe

(Also Read: Bored With The Same Evening Snacks? Make This Appe Kachori In No Time)





To make the appe, blend soaked and drained rice with some curd, green chillies, ginger and some water to make puree. Transfer it to a large mixing bowl, add boiled and grated potatoes. Add seasoning of salt, black pepper powder, cumin seeds, fresh coriander leaves and salt (sendha namak for fasting). The batter should be of pouring consistency; so if it's too thick, add some water. In the end, add some fruit salt or cooking soda and a dash of lemon juice. Then go ahead and make these appe in a greased appe pan.





You can also make chutney to go with the healthy appe by blending coriander leaves, peanuts, coconut, green chillies, ginger, lime juice and salt.





Happy Navratri 2020!









