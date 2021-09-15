Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a foodie at heart and often shares her gastronomic adventures on social media. Samantha, a well-known name in the south Indian film industry, is often seen indulging in clean and healthy eating habits. She enjoys local cuisines to the core and her Instagram Stories talk volumes about her love for food. Right from admitting that idli-sambar was her favourite breakfast, to giving a shoutout to Tirunelveli halwa, which, she said, was the best thing ever, she's kept giving us major food goals. In a new Instagram post, Samantha shared an image of a scrumptious thali.





The platter had a range of lip-smacking curries, dal, salad, yogurt, sprouts along with some other delicious items. The drool-worthy curries and dals in the rich platter that Samantha enjoyed would tantalise your tastebuds. The delicacies were placed in different bowls on a banana leaf (placed on a steel plate), giving the meal a traditional touch.





Here's how the meal looked:

Samantha's delicious thaali has a total of 14 dishes!

The actress likes to share her food updates with her fans on social media. A few days ago, Samantha shared a cute video, in which she's seen having a candid conversation with her pet dog. Samantha was having food while her dog kept on looking at it. Samantha asks him, “Do I come and ask you for your food? Do I disturb you when you are eating?”, and then adds, “Go and sit there.” Click here to read more about the candid moment between the two





Last month, she had shared a snippet of a vegan spread that made us truly hungry. The actress has been following a plant-based diet for quite some time now — a peek into her Instagram Stories section will give you an idea about her vegan food habits. The post we're talking about is from the time when Samantha was with her friends in Pondicherry. She shared a picture of an appetizing vegan meal with us. The food looked scrumptious. Read more about it here.

She is also a fitness fanatic and her love for eating healthy is proof of it. Once, the actress shared a picture of her dinner menu with her Instafam. That evening, she was gorging on coconut rice, fried Tofu, and a little bit of avocado. Take a look at it here.





What do you think of Samantha's food diaries? Tell us by dropping a comment below.