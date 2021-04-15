South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been a fitness enthusiast. And while working out is an essential part of keeping yourself fit, eating the right food is equally important. This is why she is extremely particular about what she is putting into her body. So, when Samantha shared her dinner menu with us, we knew that it would have the perfect blend of taste and nutrition. In a photo shared on Instagram Stories, she is all set to tuck into a bowl of coconut rice, with a generous helping of fried tofu and some avocado. Along with the snap, Samantha chose to put up a GIF that read, "Let's eat."

Looks absolutely delicious, doesn't it?

On her Instagram account, Samantha has dedicated a story highlight section exclusively for food. A cursory glance at the section can show you that the actress follows a plant-based diet, which is quite different from veganism. Veganism eliminates all animal products, including milk and dairy. In a plant-based diet, the focus is on eating more plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts etc. It may not always eliminate all animal products, such as milk.

Samantha recently posted an Instagram story of a matcha drink called 'Matcha Espresso Fusion' and tagged her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. In another photo, she shared her recipe for a healthy drink. And it goes like this, "Protein powder, almond milk, peanut butter, banana and blueberries." Sounds like the perfect post-workout drink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu regularly shares healthy recipes on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cemented her position as one of the top actresses of Telugu cinema with films such as Rangasthalam, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Majili and Oh! Baby.