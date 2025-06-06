Samosa is undoubtedly one of the most loved Indian snacks. From biting into it in college canteens to enjoying it as a post-lunch treat, it has been a constant in our lives. And we simply can't get enough of it, right? Nowadays, there are multiple varieties of samosas available in the market, offering endless options to choose from. But if you're in the mood for something different, we have something exciting for you. Introducing: Samosa Cheese Toast! Yes, your beloved samosa can also be enjoyed sandwiched between slices of cheesy toast. This delicious recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer.

What Is Samosa Cheese Toast?

Samosa cheese toast is a delicious fusion snack that combines the crispiness of samosa with gooey cheese and toasted bread. To make it, a samosa is layered along with veggies and cheese between slices of bread. It is best enjoyed as a tea-time snack.

Which Cheese Is Best For Samosa Cheese Toast?

There are no hard-and-fast rules about which cheese you should use. The recipe calls for regular cheese slices, but feel free to use any cheese of your choice. Mozzarella is a great option to consider.

Can Samosa Cheese Toast Be Made In An Air Fryer Or Oven?

Absolutely! Samosa cheese toast can easily be made in both an air fryer and an oven. Just make sure to preheat the appliance and flip the toast halfway through cooking. This will ensure that it cooks evenly on both sides.

How To Make Samosa Cheese Toast | Cheese Toast Recipe

Making samosa cheese toast at home is pretty simple. Start by spreading pudina chutney over a slice of bread. Place a cheese slice on top, then add sliced tomatoes, onions, and a sprinkle of salt, pepper and chaat masala. Next, place a smashed samosa over the vegetables and cover it with another slice of bread coated with chutney. Apply some butter on the outside of the bread, then place it in a toaster and cook until golden brown and crispy. Dig in and enjoy your homemade samosa cheese toast!

Watch the full video below:

What To Serve With Samosa Cheese Toast?

This totally depends on your personal preference. If you want a hint of spiciness, go for the classic pudina chutney. However, if you don't have a high tolerance for spice, you can enjoy this toast with tomato ketchup.

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Make this samosa cheese toast at home and enjoy it with your evening chai or coffee this weekend.