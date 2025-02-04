Samosa enjoys a huge fan following across the country. With its crispy exterior and soft, flavourful interior, it has managed to capture the hearts of many. It's one of those snacks that most people find hard to say no to. When the clock strikes 5 in the evening, we probably think of indulging in hot and crispy samosas. While there are many who adore the snack, only a few qualify as true samosa lovers. So, do you think your love for samosas could qualify you as one? What are the signs that make you fit into this category? Intrigued to know? Read on to find out!

Also Read: Palak Paneer Samosas Are The Snack You Need To Make This Weekend

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Signs Of A True Samosa Lover:

1. It's Your Go-To Evening Snack

We all look forward to gorging on delicious snacks in the evening, don't we? For you, it's always a plate of hot and crispy samosas! If they're homemade, that's even better. No matter how tiring your day might have been, biting into a samosa instantly lifts your spirits and brings contentment to your heart. It's love at first bite!

2. You Just Can't Stop At One

While eating samosas, you find it hard to stop at just one. You're like a happy kid who's up for eating as many as they're offered. The more, the better. Sometimes, you may even find yourself judging those who stop after eating just one and encouraging them to eat more.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. You're Up For Trying Different Varieties

Samosa is typically filled with a spicy potato filling. However, nowadays, you'll come across several other varieties in the market. From keema samosa and paneer samosa to cheese samosa and more - you're up for trying them all. After all, why miss out on the opportunity to try something you love?

4. You Know The Best Samosa Places In Your City

Your friends and family members often come to you to inquire about samosa places. You know the best spots in the city (even the hidden gems). Not just in your own city, but you're also aware of the best samosa joints in other cities across the country. Let's just say, you're their go-to person for any information about samosas.

Also Read: Paneer Samosa Recipe: Make These Delicious Samosas For A Scrumptious Tea Time Snack

Photo Credit: iStock

5. You Can't Have Samosas Without Chutney

A true samosa lover will never have it without some chutney on the side. Whether it's the classic pudina chutney or the sweet chutney, it's an absolute must-have while relishing samosas. Without it, you feel like something is missing.





How many of these signs do you relate to? Tell us in the comments section below!