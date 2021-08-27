Who doesn't love a trip to the mountains? The lush greenery, snow-clad mountains, a piping hot bowl of vegetable maggi and chai is a dream for most of us. And it looks like Sara Ali Khan is living this dream right now! On her trip to Ladakh, Sara is surely covered by the scenery that we all would love to see right now. From visiting Shanti Stupa to Pangong Tso, the actress really has got her traveller mode on. And we all know that when in the mountains, Maggi is a must to have!





(Also Read: How Sara Ali Khan Combines Her Love For Chocolate With Her Diet - Pretty Clever!)





As the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress makes her way through this exciting trip, she recently shared about a hot bowl of some delicious vegetable maggi that is surely making us all miss that "pahado wali maggi." In her Instagram story, Sara wrote "Let's Eat". Take a look:

Instagram story by Sara Ali Khan

As Sara Ali Khan enjoys the small joys on her trip, let us tell you that the actress is a self-confessed foodie who shares her indulgence from time to time. If you follow her on Instagram, then you would surely know about her foodie adventures! Just a week back, she shared a photo of a drool-worthy cheesy lasagna that will make you go week in the knees. But her binge didn't end there; after some time, the actress also shared a photo of the healthy green salad bowl. This salad consisted of zucchinis, asparagus, avocados, and cucumber. Take a look:







As the actress creates a balance between cravings and healthy food, we wait to see Sara Ali Khan's next indulgence! Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.