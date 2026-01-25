Winter evenings call for food that feels warm, comforting and deeply satisfying. Sarso Chicken fits the bill perfectly. Inspired by traditional North Indian flavours, this dry chicken dish combines the earthy bitterness of mustard greens (sarso) with aromatic spices and tender chicken.





Unlike gravy-based curries, Sarso Chicken is slow-cooked until the chicken absorbs the bold mustard masala, resulting in a rich, rustic preparation. The recipe begins by roasting sarso with onions, tomatoes and spices to create a robust base. Separately, the chicken is lightly sautéed with whole spices before being combined with the mustard mixture and cooked until the flavours blend together beautifully.





Also Read: Oats For Lunch? Try These 5 Indian Veg Recipes That Are Also Easy To Make

Taste and Flavour Profile

Sarso Chicken has a bold, earthy and slightly pungent flavour that sets it apart from regular chicken recipes. The mustard greens lend a gentle bitterness that balances well with the natural sweetness of onions and tomatoes. Whole spices such as bay leaf, cloves and black pepper add warmth, while ginger and garlic build depth.





As this is a dry dish, the masala clings closely to the chicken, ensuring an intense and satisfying bite each time. Slow cooking allows the meat to soak up the mustard base, leaving it juicy with a smoky, rustic aroma. The dish is not overly spicy but carries a strong, traditional flavour that feels especially comforting during the winter months.





Also Read: Warm Up Your Winter With This Easy Lehsuni Chicken Curry Recipe

Ingredients

For the Sarso Masala Base:

Fresh mustard greens (sarso), finely chopped

Onions, finely sliced

Tomatoes, finely chopped

Ginger-garlic paste

Green chillies (optional)

Turmeric powder

Red chilli powder

Coriander powder

Salt, to taste

Mustard oil

For the Chicken:

Chicken pieces (bone-in preferred)

Bay leaf

Cloves

Black peppercorns

Cinnamon stick

Cumin seeds

Ginger-garlic paste

Mustard oil

How to Make Sarso Chicken

Heat mustard oil in a heavy pan until it begins to smoke lightly. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.





Add the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. This step adds sweetness to the masala.





Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma fades.





Add chopped tomatoes, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. Cook until the oil separates from the masala.





Add the chopped mustard greens and cook over medium heat until they soften and blend into the masala. Roast well to remove raw bitterness, then set aside.





In a separate pan, heat mustard oil and add bay leaf, cloves, peppercorns and cinnamon.





Add the chicken pieces and sauté on high heat until lightly browned.





Add ginger-garlic paste and salt, cooking until the chicken releases moisture and begins to roast.





Add the prepared sarso masala to the chicken and mix well.





Cover and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is fully cooked and evenly coated with the masala.





Finish with a light drizzle of mustard oil for added aroma.





With its dry texture, bold mustard flavour and aromatic spices, Sarso Chicken is both comforting and full of character. Served as part of a family dinner or prepared for a special winter meal, it offers warmth, depth of flavour and a memorable eating experience.