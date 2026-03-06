Delivery riders are out on the streets from morning till night, moving through busy lanes, crowded markets and quiet neighborhoods to make sure every order reaches on time. Their work brings them in contact with all kinds of people and situations, some ordinary and some completely unexpected. Recently, a rider in Lucknow experienced one such unusual moment. He had arrived to deliver an order of milk and bread when the customer made a surprising request that left him taken aback.





A Lucknow based vlogger named Rohit, who also works as a delivery rider, uploaded a video of the unusual incident on his Instagram account, Rohit Vlogster. After reaching the address with packets of milk and bread, he called the customer to check where she wanted the order to be dropped off. During the call, she asked him to look around, pointing out that several stray dogs were sitting nearby. Confused, he wondered why she wasn't there to take the order herself.





Also Read: Woman Orders Same Pizza On Zomato, Swiggy And Ownly In Bengaluru, And Found The Cheapest

She then told him that she had planned to come but had to attend a wedding and could not reach in time. She mentioned that she had left bowls in the area for the dogs. When the rider said he couldn't find any bowls, she asked if the items were packed in plastic and suggested he open the packets and leave the food there so the animals could eat it. She also encouraged him to feed them if possible.





In the video, the rider can be seen opening the packets as the dogs gather around, and he begins giving them the food. He explains to viewers that the woman had placed the order specifically for the strays.

Watch the full video here:

The internet quickly reacted to the video, with many people sharing their thoughts in the comments. One user said, "She is me, I did the same." Another wrote, "Very good, madam ji." A third person commented, "Bhaiya, polythene mein bread and milk milakar dena tha (Brother, you were supposed to mix the bread and milk in the packet). Still, you tried, and the little ones ate. This is very beautiful."





Another viewer wrote, "Aapko bhi salute aur didi ko bhi (Salute to you and to the lady)." Someone else added, "Respect dono ke liye (Respect to both of you)." Another person commented, "Wah kya baat hai (Wow, that's wonderful)," while another said, "Hats off to that madam."





Also Read: Top Women-Led Restaurants In India To Visit This Women's Day





Moments like these show how small acts of kindness can turn an ordinary delivery into something truly memorable.