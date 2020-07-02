How To Make South Indian-Style Pachadi - Find The Recipes For 5 Types Of Pachadi

Pachadi literally means pounded food

Highlights Pachadi is a traditional South Indian fresh pickle served as a side dish

It is one such food which looks like a chutney but is consumed as curry

Pachadi witnesses some differences in the recipes across South India

There's something about South Indian cuisine that makes people across India drool over it! The strong flavours, varied usage of spices and locally grown fruits and vegetables make this regional cuisine stand out in the lot. The more you explore the food culture of Southern India, the more unique dishes it offers. Today, we are going find out about pachadi - a traditional South Indian fresh pickle, served as a side dish. Literally meaning 'pounded', it is one such food, which looks like a chutney but is consumed as curry, along with rice. It is also said that pachadi can easily be considered similar to North Indian raita, due to the inclusion of yogurt (dahi) and different kinds of fresh vegetables to the dish. Sometimes, even the peels of the vegetables are used to prepare pachadi.





Although this mildly-spiced dish is popular in all the five regions of South India, pachadi witnesses some difference in the recipe everywhere. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is typically made with finely chopped and boiled vegetables, along with coconut, green chilli and spices.





Pachadi is called thambuli in Karnataka. The ingredients (vegetables) are used raw to prepare thambuli. On the other hand, in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, this dish is made with vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki), aubergine (baingan), okra (bhindi) and a special kind of green leaf called gongura. Here, instead of boiling, the vegetables are cooked al dante.

Also Read: How To Make Kerala-Style Inji Puli - A Must-Have On A Sadhya Platter





In picture- Beetroot Pachadi

Here We Bring You 5 Types Of Pachadi Recipes From Across South India:

Pineapple Pachadi

One of the most basic kinds of pachadi, this recipe includes pineapple, yogurt, mustard seeds, ginger et al. Doesn't it sound much like pineapple raita? So include this recipe in your summer diet and give your regular raita a South Indian twist. Click here for the recipe.





Beetroot Pachadi

This recipe includes grated beetroot, which not only makes the dish look colourful, but also adds some health benefiting properties to our meal. Click here for the recipe.





Beerkaya Pachadi

Mostly eaten in Andhra Pradesh, this dish includes ridge gourd (locally called beerkaya). It is said to be a light and comforting dish, with a perfect combo of taste and nutrition. Click here for the recipe.





Andhra Gongura Pachadi

Aslo called green pachadi, it is made with a special leafy vegetable called gongura or sorrel leaves. Not just the flavour that makes this leaf popular, gongura is also packed with nutrients like iron, antioxidants and vitamins. Click here for the recipe.





Mango Pachadi

It is a simple recipe made with mango and jaggery and can be an ideal inclusion in your summer diet. Click here for the recipe.





Although pachadi is most enjoyed with rice, it also makes a great pair with idli, dosa and perasattu (moong dal dosa). You may also try it as an alternative to the regular raita to bring some twist to the meal.





Enjoy your meal!



















