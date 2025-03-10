Have you ever followed a recipe step-by-step but something still felt off? You added all the right ingredients but the dish still doesn't have what it takes. Then, with just a pinch of salt or a sprinkle of masala, all the flavours are enhanced. Yes, that's the magic of the right seasoning and flavouring. But did you know these aren't the same thing? Yes, you read that right! Sure, both tricks enhance the taste but what exactly sets them apart? Many people use these jargons commonly but they play a different role in amping up your dishes. If you are new to cooking or just want to revise your knowledge, let's find out what sets flavouring and seasoning apart.





Seasoning vs Flavouring: What's The Difference?

Although both techniques add flavour to food and ingredients, seasoning and flavouring are different.

What Is Seasoning?

Seasoning is all about amplifying the natural taste of the ingredients without changing their original flavour. You can find seasonings in dry or wet forms, as per your recipe. The most common seasoning is salt. It doesn't add a new taste but just enhances the taste of the dish. Think about how a simple bowl of dal or khichdi tastes bland without salt, but instantly becomes better with the right amount of it. Some other examples of seasonings are pepper, jeera (cumin), and hing (asafoetida) are also commonly used to enhance the flavour of the ingredients. They don't overpower the dish but just bring out the existing flavours. So, seasoning is important as it makes the food taste amazing without making it taste different.

What Is Flavouring?

Unlike seasoning, flavouring has a different role in cooking. Flavouring actually adds a new taste to a dish. Think of how adding elaichi to your chai changes its taste, or how just a few drops of vanilla extract completely change the taste of a plain cake batter. Similarly, ingredients like kasuri methi, ginger, garlic, tamarind, etc. give dishes their signature flavours. Can you imagine making butter chicken without adding kasuri methi? It just wouldn't taste the same! Flavouring ingredients are strong, so they decide the dishes' final taste.





So, now that you know the difference, go on and make your favourite dishes without any confusion!