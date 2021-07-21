Butter chicken doesn't require any introduction. Everyone loves it and now we know that so does Seema Khan. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star has recently shared a post of herself making butter chicken and we can't help but wish we could taste some. Seema has risen as a food influencer in the recent past and keeps her Instagram fans updated with her stories, and posts. Her 'fabulous' life is full of delicious burgers and sweets, she shares snippets of her food adventures, fun times with friends and family and is always about that good food.





But this time, it not a fancy restaurant that has been featured, in fact it is her own creation. Seema wrote 'I can cook' #Butterchickenbyme while tagging her friend Maheep Kapoor on the picture, take a look at the delicious dish here :







Maheep Kapoor is another contestant from the same show and the duo has been great friends even before the show started. They plan and do almost everything together - from travelling to attending shows and to enjoying lavish meals. And just like all other friend, Maheep doesn't leave any chance to taunt Seema Khan - she instantly reposted the picture and replied 'Let me try it first'. See her post here:

While we don't know if Maheep will be able to taste the delicious butter chicken, what we do know is that the post has now left us drooling and craving for some butter chicken. What about you?