In summer, lemonade is considered one of the best options to keep yourself hydrated and nourished. Not only is it delicious but also packed with vitamin C which is good for your immunity and skin. Plus, it is extremely versatile so you can add as many ingredients as you want. A simple glass of lemonade can be made in 10 different ways, and we are here to tell you another one involving none other than Ice Apple! Also known as tadgola or nungu, ice apple is a tropical fruit that has translucent flesh and a refreshing taste. While it has been a traditional summer treat, ice apple has recently gained popularity due to its unique flavour and superfood status.





If you love lemonade and iced apples, then we bring to you a unique recipe – Ice apple Lemonade! Digital creator Shreya Agarwala (@ohcheatday) shared an easy recipe for this lemonade that will leave you asking for more!

What Does Ice Apple Lemonade Taste Like?

Ice Apple lemonade is a refreshing lemonade that bursts with the flavours of this tropical fruit along with lemon and spices. This beverage is slightly sweet and tangy because of jaggery and lemon but you can adjust the taste of it. It pairs perfectly with your finger foods. Moreover, it is easy to make so you can prepare this beverage for your non-alcoholic guests at house parties!

How To Make Ice Apple Lemonade | Ice Apple Lemonade Recipe

Digital creator Shreya Agarwala (@ohcheatday) shared an easy recipe for ice apple lemonade on her Instagram handle. To make this easy recipe, start by taking 4-5 ice apples and washing them. Cut out the outer peel from the ice apples and extract its flesh. Cut it into small pieces. Take a blender jar and put the chopped ice apple pieces in it. Add other ingredients – water, black salt, ice, lemon juice, pudina, jaggery, and pepper – and put a lid on the jar. Blend all the ingredients well. Make sure there are no lumps left in the lemonade. Set it aside.





In a glass, add two ice cubes and pour the ice apple lemonade over it. Enhance its flavour by adding a tablespoon of sabja or chia seeds and chunks of ice apple. Mix the ingredients well and garnish your ice apple lemonade with mint leaves and a lemon slice. And it's done!

Why Should You Incorporate Ice Apple In Your Diet?

Ice Apple, also known as tadgola, has several health benefits and is especially advised to be consumed during summer.

1. Regulates Body Temperature

Ice apple is packed with essential minerals like potassium and sodium which helps in maintaining the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. Moreover, it effectively quenches your thirst you can even have it on the go to beat the summer heat.

2. Helps Promote Digestion

Yes! Eating ice apples can help support healthy digestion. This fruit is rich in fibre content that helps promote regular bowel movements. The enzymes present in ice apple can reduce the risk of digestive problems like bloating and constipation.

3. Increase Energy Levels

Ice apples are packed with valuable sources of B vitamins, which can help boost energy levels and fight fatigue. It is particularly vital for people who are prone to exhaustion. Ice apple can also promote the well-being of nerve and brain cells.

4. Boost Immunity

Ice apple is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system. Regular consumption of ice apples can help you fight cold, flu and other illnesses. Moreover, vitamin C acts as an antioxidant which helps fight against the free radicals that make your skin age.





Will you try this ice apple lemonade recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!