As the temperatures in Northern India almost reach 50 degrees Celcius, it is time to return to what makes us feel rejuvenated - lemonade! This easy beverage is an instant relief provider that not only quenches your thirst but also provides you with some health benefits. In fact, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta confirms that having lemon drinks every day is a good idea to stay healthy and refreshed this summer. But, in life, we need variety, right? If you are a fan of lemonades, then we have a refreshing three-ingredient recipe for you - Creamy Brazilian Lemonade.





This easy recipe was shared on her Instagram by chef and digital content creator Rafia Mazhar (@rafmazcooks) and can be made within minutes!

Watch the full recipe for creamy Brazilian lemonade below:

How to Make Brazilian Lemonade at Home | Brazilian Lemonade Recipe

Chef and digital content creator Rafia Mazhar shared an easy recipe for Brazilian lemonade that you can prepare with simple pantry ingredients. To make this lemonade:

Take three lemons and cut them in halves. Remove the skin and seeds. Try to remove as much white pith as you can.

Transfer the peeled lemons to a blender with one cup of water. Blend for only 5-7 seconds and then strain the mixture. Make sure not to blend the lemons for longer than that.

Once you have strained the mixture, add it back to the blender with two cups of water, ice, and condensed milk (to taste).

Blend this mixture until smooth and creamy. Transfer it to a glass filled with ice. Garnish with the removed lemon peel and enjoy!

Why Is This Recipe Called "Brazilian Lemonade?"

You might be surprised to know that this beverage is called "limonada suíça" in Brazil, which translates to "Swiss lemonade." According to legends, this easy lemonade recipe got its name due to one of its star ingredients - condensed milk - which Swiss company Nestlé marketed to Brazilians in the mid-20th century. However, as the recipe gained popularity, it came to be known as "Brazilian Lemonade."

Why Should You Consume Lemons in Summer?

Lemon is a quintessential summer food that you must consume to beat the summer heat. The best part is that you can incorporate lemon into several dishes and drinks - from salads to desserts! Here are four health-related reasons why this little yellow fruit (often mistaken for a vegetable) can benefit you.

1. Boosts Immunity

Mighty (sour) lemon is great for boosting your immunity. Lemons are packed with high amounts of Vitamin C and antioxidants that help boost your immune system. Apart from Vitamin C, lemon juice also contains calcium, iron, phosphorus, and potassium, supporting your overall health.

2. Lose Weight Faster

Want to shed those kilos? Add lemon to your diet! Lemons contain pectic fibre, which can curb your hunger and induce satiety. If you sip lemon-infused water, you can stay on your fitness track and also tantalize your taste buds.

3. Improves Digestion

The acidity present in lemons can help the production of digestive juices, which can help break down food easily and absorb nutrients better. It is because of the soluble fibre present that can slow down the digestion of sugars and starches.

4. Energise

Summer heat can make you lethargic and dull. But by incorporating lemon and lemon-based drinks into your diet, you can easily tackle it. The combination of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and electrolytes in lemon drinks can help fight fatigue and let you enjoy summer to the fullest.





Will you try this creamy Brazilian lemonade recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!