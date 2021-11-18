The desire to eat something delicious is one that we always have. But we can't go about our life eating butter chicken or chilli potatoes for every meal. We need a balanced diet that will provide our bodies with the necessary nutrition and keep us healthy. People have this misconception that healthy food is not yummy and yummy food is not healthy. But the truth is the complete opposite and we have the right recipe to prove it - shahi bhindi. This dish gives the aromatic flavours of the shahi paneer a healthy twist with the goodness of bhindi. The heavy gravy of the shahi bhindi is a blend of curd and aromatic masalas, that makes the bhindi taste absolutely delicious. You can serve this creamy shahi bhindi with roti and/or rice to make a complete wholesome meal for dinner.





Also Read: How To Make Bhindi Curry For A Delicious Wholesome Dinner





Bhindi, also known as okra and ladyfingers, is packed with dietary fibres that make you feel for a long time. It is a low-calorie vegetable and it contains no saturated fats. The fibre content of the bhindi strengthens the digestive system as it helps the food move through the digestive system. Bhindi is definitely a healthy choice for dinner and with this shahi bhindi, it will also be a yummy one.

Shahi bhindi tastes well with rice.

How To Make Shahi Bhindi | Shahi Bhindi Recipe:







Start by making a slit on each okra. Fill the slit with chaat masala and salt. Saute the bhindi in oil till it is cooked. Keep aside. Grind the ginger, garlic and green chillies to make a paste. Keep the paste aside.











For making the curry, start by adding cumin seeds and asafoetida to a hot pan. Once the seeds start to splutter, add the onions. Mix in the ginger-garlic-green chilli paste. Add the chopped tomatoes, ground cashew powder, besan, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Mix it well. Pour the curd in and keep stirring it slowly, so the curd doesn't curdle. Add water and season it with salt. Simmer the gravy, add the suated okra. Garnish the dish with garam masala and kasuri methi. Shahi bhindi is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Shahi Bhindi.











Try out this recipe at home and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.









