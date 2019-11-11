The Crustacean Fest At Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Will Rekindle Your Love For Seafood

ShangrI La hotel is hosting a seafood-special festival

If you love sea food, especially crustaceans, we understand your pain of waiting to go for that beach holiday and savour authentic coastal delicacies. To satiate your immediate cravings, Shang Palace has brought the flavours of the sea to you here in Delhi. Shang Palace, an upscale restaurant in the iconic Shangri-La's-Eros Hotel, is currently home to some signature crustacean delicacies like lobsters, scampi, prawns and scallops. The ongoing 'Crustacean Crush', a seafood pop-up, is sure to charge up your appetite and please your taste buds. Shang Palace has always riveted the discerning foodies of Delhi with its delicious offerings from Cantonese, Sichuan, and Yunnan cuisines; this Crustacean food fare, which started on November 9th and will go on till November 16th gives an opportunity to the select class of people with a fetish for crustacean food.





Exploring The Culinary Fiesta





The 'Crustacean Crush' is a seafoodie's paradise with its vast menu dishing out a number of delectable treats that are to die for. We started our dinner with Spicy Seafood Broth - an aromatic concoction of flavours from the sea enhanced by fresh pepper, fragrant herbs and spices. With this sudden nip in the air sending cold flashes down your system, this bowl of warm soup is perfect to brave the chills.





The hors d'oeuvres has a selection of small eats which will leave you spoilt for choice. Brimming with curiosity, we made our first pick with Cantonese style crab cakes, suffused with minced crab meat, rice conjee, Yunman-style crunchy and spicy garlic crumb. These are the best crab cakes you can find anywhere and we vouch for what we just mentioned. If you like dumplings for starters, do not miss their Giant crab meat soupy dumplings, and Scampi chilli butter garlic sauce, if you love prawns.





For the mains, we tried Spiny lobster with garlic chilli sauce, which is a must-try dish as it is sure to revive your love for lobsters. One look at the gorgeously plated dish and you won't be able to resist digging into it right away. Another dish that we highly recommend is Szechwan chilly crab served with steamed/baked buns or steamed rice. Though, their prawn fried rice is also a great option to club your dishes with.





Executive Chef Sahil Arora and a team of resident Chinese chefs put together this menu to make you fall in love with seafood all over again. Experience the Crustacean food in its most elementary food all this week A special a la carte menu is available for lunch and dinner during the pop-up period.





What: Crustacean Crush

Where: Shang Palace, Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi,

When: Lunch - 12:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Dinner - 7 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

For reservations, call (91 11) 4119 6900 or email shangpalace.slnd@shangri-la.com.









