Chai time is extremely important to us foodies! It is almost ritualistic for us to have the evening tea with good company and delicious snacks. We are always on the hunt for the perfect place to have our evening cup of tea, a place that is an amalgamation of luxury and the local 'tea shop'. Somewhere we can relax and unwind over 'kadak' chai and mouth-watering snacks. Keeping this in mind, Shangri-La's Mister Chai has launched a new menu that features authentic regional street food for chai lovers in Delhi! Under the guidance of Executive Chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, the specially curated menu offers classic regional delicacies with a modern twist.

The focus of the menu is to encapsulate the taste of Indian street food, and the food manages to go above and beyond doing so. From Old Delhi classics like raj kachori, samosa chaat, bread pakoda to Mumbai street delicacies vada pav and keema pav, the menu has it all. But the dishes that really caught our attention were the tikka tacos and butter chicken samosa! These fusion snacks offered the best flavours of some of our favourite dishes, making them absolutely delicious.





Head to Shangri La's Mister Chai for an evening filled with scrumptious food and luxury!

What: Mister Chai





Where: Shangri La, 19, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001





When: 10 am - 10 pm