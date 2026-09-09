Ensuring balanced and nutritious meals from a young age helps a person remain healthy. But when it comes to babies, a lot of healthy food choices may not be available everywhere. This quest for healthier food led a young mother to quit her engineering job and start a millet-based baby food business that has generated over Rs 1 crore in revenue.



Jyoti Srivastava used to design rockets for the Indian Army. She founded Little Cherry Mom in 2022.



The brand offers different products such as instant dosa mixes and millet flour, as well as sugar- and jaggery-free laddus. A range of healthy snacks for kids is also on offer, like khakras (thin crackers).



Why Little Cherry Mom Was Started



After childbirth, Srivastava faced several issues with breastfeeding her son, as per The Better India. She did not want to make any mistakes when he started consuming solid foods.



“We started Little Cherry Mom because we couldn't find food we'd actually trust for our own baby — no hidden maida, no refined sugar, no "natural flavours" that aren't,” the entrepreneur mentioned on her website.



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Srivastava mentioned on the brand's website that when she was trying to find solid foods for her kids, she realised that all brands claimed to sell "natural" and "healthy" food for toddlers, but their ingredient list told a different story.



The mother of two decided to start her own venture in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, to ensure there was no compromise when it came to her kids' health.



The road ahead wasn't easy.



“I took a certification in Infant and Young Child Feeding from UNICEF. This certification helped me in understanding the roles of various micro and macro nutrients, minerals and vitamins in the growth and development of babies,” Srivastava told HealthShots in 2024.



She also studied several Ayurveda texts to understand the roles of various herbs in a child's development.



Srivastava faced difficulties in restarting her career after maternity leave and building her own business. Funding was a big concern as well. However, she managed to overcome the challenges.



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Now, her company has over 70,000 customers across India. Srivastava has also appeared on Shark Tank India season 5.