For most of us diners, restaurant bills are pretty straightforward. And now, taxes form a routine part of the final amount and most customers rarely give it a thought. But an unexpected charge on a recent restaurant bill shared online has gone viral on the internet. On September 13, X user @ChanakyaSpeaksX took to their social media handle to share an image of a restaurant bill where they dined.





As per the picture, the restaurant is located in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. The user said that they went out for lunch with their family and ordered a total of 10 items.





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After finishing the meal, they asked for the bill and reviewed the charges before making the payment. "When I asked the waiter for the bill, the food bill was 1250. Then on top of that, 2.50% SGST - Rs 30.75, 2.50% CGST - Rs 30.75" However, towards the end, the user noticed an unusual tax amount added to the final bill.





"Everything was fine up to this point, but below that, gas 10% separately 10% of 1250 is 125, but the restaurant folks added GST and charged 10% gas on 1310 rupees. Meaning, in the country, everyone's looting at every opportunity?" The total amount of the bill showed Rs 1443 as the total food amount, as per the picture shared by the user.





Watch the full post below:

Several internet users reacted to the post that showed gas tax being charged on a person's restaurant bill.

One user wrote, "Hearing this gas tax for the first time... File a complain..."





Another user commented, "When did they start charging for gas? Do they want us to stop going to restaurants or what?"





"This bill is completely illegal, if he is charging gas. It should have been included before applying GST, then 5% gst should have been charge on Gas as well. Now restaurant owner is evading 6rs tax on this bill," wrote another user.





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"10% Gas charges on GST, Mineral water, Salad, Raita, Buttermilk and tandoor items too. Thankfully printing charges for the bill ain't charged," commented a user.





"This gas charge is loot by restaurant unofficially there is no such charge you should file complaint against it," commented a random user.





What are your thoughts on this bill? Let us know in the comments below.