As the heat builds up during summer, staying hydrated turns into a daily task rather than a choice. Across Indian households, traditional drinks are often the first line of defence against rising temperatures. Two popular options that regularly show up at home meals and on street carts are shikanji and jaljeera. Both are cooling, tangy and comforting in their own way. Yet, they serve different purposes when it comes to the body. So when the sun is at its harshest, which drink actually helps you stay hydrated?

Shikanji Vs Jaljeera: Which Drink Is More Hydrating In Summers?

How Shikanji Supports The Body In Summer

Shikanji is made using water, lemon juice, salt and sometimes a small amount of sugar. This combination helps replace fluids lost through sweat and heat exposure. The water content directly supports hydration, while salt helps replenish electrolytes such as sodium. Lemon adds potassium, which plays a role in maintaining fluid balance and reducing heat-related fatigue.





According to a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), drinks that combine water with electrolytes help the body retain fluids more effectively than plain water, especially in hot conditions. This explains why drinks like shikanji often feel more refreshing after time spent outdoors.

Shikanji helps the body during summer because it provides:

High water content

Essential electrolytes like sodium and potassium

Quick fluid absorption when sugar is kept low

Nutritionists also note that adding too much sugar can reduce its hydrating effect, so a lightly salted version works best.





Also Read: 7 Mistakes Stopping You From Making The Ultimate Shikanji

Understanding Jaljeera's Role In Hot Weather

Jaljeera is made with cumin, mint, black salt, tamarind and a mix of spices. While it is considered cooling, its primary role is to support digestion. Jaljeera is traditionally consumed to stimulate appetite, ease bloating and support gut comfort, especially when digestion slows down due to extreme heat.





Although jaljeera contains water, it is usually consumed in smaller quantities because of its strong, tangy flavour. This limits the total amount of fluid the body receives from it.





Jaljeera is more effective for:

Improving digestion

Reducing bloating

Refreshing the stomach after meals

Why Quantity Of Consumption Matters

Hydration is not just about ingredients, but also about how much you drink. Shikanji is typically consumed as a full glass, which helps increase fluid intake more quickly. Jaljeera, on the other hand, is usually sipped slowly and in smaller portions. While black salt in jaljeera does provide some sodium, the drink as a whole is designed more for digestive comfort than fluid replacement. Its cooling effect is noticeable, but it does not fully compensate for water loss caused by heat and sweating.





Also Read: Digestion, Weight Loss And More; Here's How Jaljeera May Benefit You

Which Drink Should You Choose In Summer?

If your main goal is to stay hydrated and beat the heat, shikanji is the better choice. If you are dealing with indigestion or heaviness after meals, jaljeera can be helpful. In simple terms, shikanji hydrates the body, while jaljeera supports digestion during summer.