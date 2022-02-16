Do you remember when your parents would throw you big birthday parties as kids? They would invite all your classmates, relatives, neighbours, and the party would be full of excitement. With music playing, bowls of chowmein, chips and samosas lined up, and a big cake set on the table, everyone would be having a gala time. Almost every birthday party has been like that when we were small. And till this date, things haven't changed much. Recently, Shilpa Shetty celebrated her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra's second birthday in a similar manner. Shilpa had organised a huge pink colour themed birthday party. One could spot an arrangement of balloons and other decorations. But for us, the real highlight was the delicious-looking cake!





(Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Chocolate Spread Recipe And We Are Drooling)





As Shilpa shared glimpses of the birthday party on her Instagram story, we spotted an adorable looking cake. The cake was pink and white in colour. It also had a teddy bear, some flowers, a crown and even some chocolate sticks on it. On the cake it was written, "Happy Birthday Samisha."





Shilpa, on the story, had written, "@mo_khil, @cocotease Thank you so much for this amazing cake." Take a look at her story here:

Last year on Samisha Shetty Kundra's birthday, Shilpa had celebrated with two cakes. The first cake was sent by Pooja Dhingra, a celebrity baker. It had pastel hues and rose and vanilla macaroons lining the cake's base. The bow beneath Samisha's name added even more charm to the cake!

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Reveals Her Hack To Eat Fewer Calories With Every Meal)





The other cake was a two-layered confection with a pink base and a cute top layer of vanilla frosting, colourful sprinkles, and an adorable cat statue in the centre! Shilpa expressed her gratitude to the bakery by writing, "Thank you @thepaleobakes this is so cute." Take a look at both the cakes below:

















What do you think about these cakes? Let us know in the comments below!