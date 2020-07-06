SEARCH
  • Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian; Calls It "Best Decision" For Health

Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian; Calls It "Best Decision" For Health

In her long caption, Shilpa Shetty Kundra explained how the process of turning vegetarian has been gradual but now she has "accepted vegetarianism completely".

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: July 06, 2020 13:22 IST

Shilpa spoke about wanting to reduce her carbon footprint

Highlights
  • Shilpa Shetty is a self-confessed foodie
  • Shilpa Shetty is a fitness icon for many
  • Shilpa turned complete vegetarian recently

One of the most fittest actors of the industry Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram for a personal announcement. The diva - who has time and again wowed us with her cooking skills, binge outings and fitness tips on the social media platform, -revealed that she has turned vegetarian. In a video she posted on Monday, the 45 year-old actress can be seen plucking fresh cabbage and snap beans from a farm with son, Viaan. In her long caption, she explained how the process of turning vegetarian has been gradual but now she has "accepted vegetarianism completely". She wrote that it was "a hard decision" and "seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a 'calling' of sorts". Later in the post, she also spoke about how growing up in a Mangalorean family and fish meat have been her diet staples for the longest time, so the shift has been a tad overwhelming for the actor but going forward she cannot wait to share more of her vegetarian recipes with fans.

Speaking about the reasons for the switch, Shilpa wrote about her conscientiousness towards the environment. She spoke about wanting to reduce her carbon footprint, and how cultivating livestock for food may have increased sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions, further responsible for climate change.
Further she spoke about the purported health benefits of turning vegetarian, it "can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve & also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It's the best change for OUR health and the health of the PLANET," she wrote.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  VegetarianShilpa ShettyDiet
