Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shows How To Make Authentic Batatyacha Kees – A Maharashtrian Delicacy

Shilpa Shetty posted the recipe video of an easy potato-based dish.

We credit Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty for giving us so many interesting recipes that are healthy and tasty too. Being a fitness enthusiast, she focusses on imbuing all her recipes with ample nutrition but also takes care to not to compromise with taste. That's why her latest recipe video posted on her Instagram channel has us raving about the traditional Maharashtra-special dish of Batatyacha Kees. If you have no clue what this dish is, we suggest you find out here.





Maharashtrian dish Batatyacha Kees is also called Pan Fried Spiced Potatoes with Peanuts. As you must have guessed by now, it is a potato-based dish carrying the nuttiness and crunchiness of peanuts. Both potatoes and peanuts are highly nutritious foods. While we get vitamin C and potassium in abundance from potatoes, peanuts are prized for their high-protein content.





Batatya kees is a simple, easy-to-make dish, which can be either served as a snack or as a side dish with your meal. Shilpa Shetty shows how to make this yummy dish with all its authenticity in a recipe video on her Instagram channel.





Take a look –





You have to boil potatoes and grate them in advance. Keep them soaked in water in a bowl while you carry on with the rest of the preparation. This trick will prevent potatoes from turning brown. Cook them along with jeera, green chilli and roasted peanuts in ghee. Garnish with flaxseed powder (optional) coriander leaves and serve.





“It's super simple, filling, easy to make, and is a great choice for days when you're fasting. Try this when you don't feel like cooking a lot. It's fuss free,” exclaims Shilpa Shetty on her post.







