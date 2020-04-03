Shilpa Shetty's Home-Made Vegetarian Pasta Is Potpourri Of Superfoods (Pic Inside)

The actress is pretty active on social media and often shares pictures of her feast

We are in week two of quarantine, the nation-wide lockdown has compelled a lot of us to stay indoors and eat regular home-cooked food. Yet there are times we miss going out and indulging to the fullest. However, what if we were to tell that there are many who are making sure there cravings are satisfied within the four corners of their home, because they chose to don the apron and cook it for themselves? Shilpa Shetty Kundra has never shied away from confessing her love for cooking, and during these quarantine days she is giving us ample reasons to take charge in the kitchen as well. The actress is pretty active on social media and often shares pictures of her delish feast and recipes.





On Friday, the actor shared a picture of aglio-olio pasta that she rustled up all by herself. The spaghetti appeared to be a melange of all things nutritious and nice. She also let out a few power-ingredients like mushrooms, pine nuts, broccoli that she used to make her pasta more wholesome and healthy. Shilpa has proven time and again that she is a conscientious eater, but with the ingenious addition of pine nuts in her pasta she has shown that she loves to innovate too. Pine nuts are an incredible source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids that are good for heart and skin.

Recently, Shilpa shared a sumptuous recipe of sweet potato chips on her IGTV. What have you been cooking in this lockdown? Write to us in the comments below!







