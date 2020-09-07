Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge Featured Our Favourite Kind Of Crunch And Crisps

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a self-confessed foodie

Despite being one of the country's biggest fitness icons, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always maintained that she eats like a regular person, and occasionally even indulge in her favourite foods no matter how sweet or fried they are. In her round 'Sunday Binge', this time she had some of our most favourite snacks of all times.





Shilpa often takes to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her 'Sunday Binge'. And she does not restrict her at all on this one day; from halwa to burgers and to ice-creams, we have seen a variety of tempting treats on her profile, and this time it was two bowls of banana chips and good ol' potato wafers. She was munching on it while playing a game of sequence. The banana or plantain chips were horizontally slit before they were fried or baked. Now, we can't think of any other snack that we'd like to munch on while playing a board game.





Shilpa Shetty is a self-confessed foodie, and an amazing cook as well. She has her own YouTube channel where she posts her own recipes. She continues to be a popular face on TV; prior to lockdown, she was also shooting for two Bollywood films, and finally making a comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. The two films were 'Nikamma', co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and 'Hungama 2', in which she would be seen sharing screen space with Paresh Rawal.

