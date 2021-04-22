Shraddha Kapoor and her love for homemade simple food is no mystery. The actress has admitted in several interviews that she would prefer 'ghar ka khana' over anything else. On Tuesday, she also posted an image of an interesting portion of rajma rice that she enjoyed with a helping of aloo, bhindi, sprouts and onions. Shraddha, who was named the hottest vegetarian of 2020, took to Instagram again to share her Ram Navami meal that was cooked at her home. Have a look.

It was a quintessential combination of suji ka halwa, puri and kala chana. This meal is prepared lavishly during Ashtami and Ram Navami and is served as prasad. Shraddha also took a boomerang video of the chole or chana in the making.

Shraddha Kapoor never shies away from displaying her foodie side on social media. In Maldives, Shraddha chomped on a variety of exotic fruits, she even shared a picture of her platter that comprised dragon fruit, mangosteen, snake fruit, guava and longan.

Last year on Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress posted a picture of her Ganpati thali that featured all the traditional favourites right from modak, basundi, dal, rice, thecha and puri.

On work front, Shraddha has quite an interesting year lined up ahead of her. She has been roped in as the lead of director Luv Ranjan's next comedy flick. Shraddha will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time the actors would be paired opposite each other in a Bollywood film.