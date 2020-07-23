SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Sindhi Elaichi Chicken (Fote Bhugi Chicken) Is One Soul-Soothing Dish That You Must Try (Recipe Inside)

Sindhi Elaichi Chicken (Fote Bhugi Chicken) Is One Soul-Soothing Dish That You Must Try (Recipe Inside)

Sindhi elaichi chicken recipe, also known as fote bhugi chicken is one dish that you must try if you want to explore the cuisine. It is light and not too heavy on the stomach.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 23, 2020 15:42 IST

Reddit
Sindhi Elaichi Chicken (Fote Bhugi Chicken) Is One Soul-Soothing Dish That You Must Try (Recipe Inside)

Elaichi chicken recipe is a must-try from Sindhi cuisine.

Highlights
  • Sindhi cuisine is known for distinct flavours of its unique dishes.
  • Sindhi elaichi chicken is a light and yummy dish that is worth a try.
  • Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Indian cuisine is a conglomerate of various regional cuisines bringing their own unique characteristics. Of the many sub-cuisines that have come together to put our country on the world food map, Sindhi cuisine also is worth a mention. Sindhi food is known for its unique flavours and food titles but largely uses common Indian foods and ingredients; it's the way Sindhis combine those foods and come up with some fantastic meals that stand out. Sindhi elaichi chicken, also known as fote bhugi chicken is one dish that you must try if you want to explore the cuisine.

Sindhi elaichi chicken, unlike many other convoluted Indian recipes, is simple and easy to cook. It makes for a light meal, not choking with too many spices except elaichi (or cardamom), of course. Its gravy is also thin and light and soup-like soothing. In fact, in Sindhi cuisine, this dish is often prepared for sick people to feed them some nutrients in a not-so-heavy meal. Protein-rich chicken fills up the tummy and energises you too. This chicken dish can be easily made at home with just a few ingredients, commonly found in our kitchen. Traditional fote bhugi chicken is made with chicken with bones but feel free to use boneless chicken if you prefer it.

(Also Read: 10 Reasons to Get Invited to a Sindhi Household for Dinner)

tg6lr1p8

Cardamom or elaichi brings a delicate flavour to Indian food. 

Here's the step-by-step recipe of Sindhi elaichi chicken -

Serving - 4

Ingredients -

500 gms chicken

1 tsp cardamom powder powder (or 8-10 ground cardamom pods)

1 inch ginger, grated

4 tbsp curd

Half tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Ghee for cooking

Method -

Step 1 - Heat ghee in a pan or pressure cooker. Add elaichi powder and ginger, and saute for a minute.

Step 2 - Add chicken pieces, salt and haldi. Saute the chicken for few minutes. Add curd and saute for another minute.

Step 3 - Add water to make curry (around 2 glasses of water) and cook the chicken.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Step 5 - When the chicken is tender and cooked well, add back pepper powder and garam masala, and serve hot.

This light Sindhi chicken curry is not too spicy yet is surprisingly flavourful and delicious. You can garnish it with coriander leaves to add some freshness. Pair it with roti or rice, or you can just have it as chicken soup to soothe your tummy and soul.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chicken RecipeSindhi FoodElaichi
Bakrid 2020: Date And Significance Of Eid-Al-Adha And Foods To Celebrate
Bakrid 2020: Date And Significance Of Eid-Al-Adha And Foods To Celebrate
Teej 2020: Give Classic Ghevar A Fruity Makeover - Make Mango Ghevar This Festive Season
Teej 2020: Give Classic Ghevar A Fruity Makeover - Make Mango Ghevar This Festive Season

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 