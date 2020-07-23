Sindhi Elaichi Chicken (Fote Bhugi Chicken) Is One Soul-Soothing Dish That You Must Try (Recipe Inside)

Elaichi chicken recipe is a must-try from Sindhi cuisine.

Highlights Sindhi cuisine is known for distinct flavours of its unique dishes.

Sindhi elaichi chicken is a light and yummy dish that is worth a try.

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Indian cuisine is a conglomerate of various regional cuisines bringing their own unique characteristics. Of the many sub-cuisines that have come together to put our country on the world food map, Sindhi cuisine also is worth a mention. Sindhi food is known for its unique flavours and food titles but largely uses common Indian foods and ingredients; it's the way Sindhis combine those foods and come up with some fantastic meals that stand out. Sindhi elaichi chicken, also known as fote bhugi chicken is one dish that you must try if you want to explore the cuisine.





Sindhi elaichi chicken, unlike many other convoluted Indian recipes, is simple and easy to cook. It makes for a light meal, not choking with too many spices except elaichi (or cardamom), of course. Its gravy is also thin and light and soup-like soothing. In fact, in Sindhi cuisine, this dish is often prepared for sick people to feed them some nutrients in a not-so-heavy meal. Protein-rich chicken fills up the tummy and energises you too. This chicken dish can be easily made at home with just a few ingredients, commonly found in our kitchen. Traditional fote bhugi chicken is made with chicken with bones but feel free to use boneless chicken if you prefer it.





Cardamom or elaichi brings a delicate flavour to Indian food.





Here's the step-by-step recipe of Sindhi elaichi chicken -

Serving - 4





Ingredients -





500 gms chicken





1 tsp cardamom powder powder (or 8-10 ground cardamom pods)





1 inch ginger, grated





4 tbsp curd





Half tsp turmeric powder (haldi)





1 tsp garam masala





Salt to taste





Black pepper to taste





Ghee for cooking





Method -





Step 1 - Heat ghee in a pan or pressure cooker. Add elaichi powder and ginger, and saute for a minute.





Step 2 - Add chicken pieces, salt and haldi. Saute the chicken for few minutes. Add curd and saute for another minute.





Step 3 - Add water to make curry (around 2 glasses of water) and cook the chicken.





Step 5 - When the chicken is tender and cooked well, add back pepper powder and garam masala, and serve hot.





This light Sindhi chicken curry is not too spicy yet is surprisingly flavourful and delicious. You can garnish it with coriander leaves to add some freshness. Pair it with roti or rice, or you can just have it as chicken soup to soothe your tummy and soul.









