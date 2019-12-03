Skin Health: 4 Omega 3-Rich Foods That May Keep Your Skin Glowing This Winter

There are many foods containing omega 3 fatty acids, which are great for skin health.

Winters may come as a huge relief from the muggy weather we grow tired of, after braving it for many months. But, it might not be such a great news for our skin. The cold winds dry up our skin and make it flaky and pasty. This makes us want to run to the stores and buy all those expensive over-the-counter products making tall claims of bringing back life to our skin. But, do we really want to rely on them when we know our skin health is closely linked to our inner health? A healthy diet goes beyond short-lived cosmetic fixes and makes our skin healthier and livelier from within. So, why not stave off artificial measures for your skin that is so precious to you and embrace something that adopts a more holistic approach to bring it back to life.



Foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids are considered a boon for skin health. They fall under the umbrella of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) that are basically good fatty acids that are good for both heart health as well as skin health. Omega 3 has the ability to regulate oil production and hydrate the skin. It's anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties may prevent skin problems like eczema and acne, and may also delay signs of ageing.



Since, omega 3 is not naturally present in the body; one has to source it externally through diet. There are many foods containing omega 3 fatty acids that you can include in your diet to enjoy a dewy, fresh skin even when the chills of winters are corkscrewing into you.

Omega 3-Rich Foods You Must Consume For Beautiful Skin -



1. Fish

This one had to top our list. Fish is the best source of omega 3 fatty acids ever known. Fatty and oily varieties like salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardine and trout are even better options.









2. Flaxseeds



These seeds are touted to be 'godsend' for skin. They are known to ward off inflammation and keep skin moisturised and hydrated. Eat these seeds raw or roasted as snacks, or add them to desserts, cereals or smoothies.







3. Kidney Beans



This food contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) in good amount that helps in keeping skin healthy and clear. Make your favourite rajma as often as possible, enjoy the benefits of kidney beans while enjoying a good meal.







4. Soybeans



Soybeans are a nutrient-dense food containing both omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. Apart from that, they are also rich in protein, fibre, riboflavin, folate, vitamin K, magnesium and potassium; imparting ample nutrition to our skin and also protect it from the UV rays.





Addressing underlying problems and treating them naturally with healthy diet is the best way to uplift your skin health. Add these omega 3-rich foods to your diet this season and 'face' the cold with elan.







