Slurp Alert! This 3-Ingredient Lemon Ice-Cream Is All You Need To Beat The Quarantine Blues

Yes, we all scream for ice-cream! You are never too old to drool over a yummy bowl of ice-cream. Be it any season of the year or any situation it be, an ice-cream never fails to boost our mood. So how can we ignore it during this lockdown phase? Hence, we bring you a simple and fuss-free lemon ice-cream recipe that will help to brighten your day. All you need for this recipe are - lemon, cream and sugar. What are you waiting for? Make yourself a bowl of buttery smooth lemon ice-cream and relish!





Here's The Recipe For 3-Ingredient Lemon Ice-Cream:

Ingredients:

Fresh cream- 500 ml





Lemon juice- 2-3 table spoon





Lemon zest- 1-2 teaspoon





Sugar- 1-2 cup (powdered)





Method:

Step 1. Take the sugar and lemon juice and mix them well.

Step 2. Take the fresh cream in a cold utensil. Make sure to keep a utensil in the refrigerator at least an hour before you start preparing for the ice-cream.





Step 3. Whisk the cream very well till it turns smooth, buttery and frothy.





Step 4. Add the sugar-lemon juice mix and whisk again. Also add the lemon zest. In this step, you can add more lemon juice or powdered sugar as per your need.





Step 5. When you are satisfied with the texture (it has to get a butter-cream texture we use for frosting), transfer it to the mould or the container you want to set the ice-cream in; then put it in refrigerator.





Step 6. Let it sit in freezer for at least 8 hours (preferably overnight).





Your Lemon ice-cream is ready to serve. Garnish it with some mint leaves and lemon zest.





Quick Tip:

Keep some whipped lemon-cream aside (before putting it in refrigerator) and enjoy it with homemade pancakes. Here's an easy pancake recipe for you.





Variations:

You can always improvise a recipe. You can add some red chilli or mint leaves extract to the recipe. Chilli will give that zing to the sweet-and-sour flavour of the ice-cream; and mint and lemon go hand-in-hand.





You can also involve kids in this ice-cream making process and keep them entertained and engaged. Bon appetit!



















