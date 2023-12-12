Who said smoothies were only meant for summer? You may find it hard to believe, but winter smoothies are actually a thing! The chilly season is here, and sometimes our body requires a wholesome meal that not only satiates but also warms up our soul. And what better meal than a smoothie? This blend is extremely versatile and provides benefits from various fruits and vegetables at the same time. In addition to soups, winter foods can also be experimented with in the form of warm beverages that could be equally good like the more appealing summer delicacies.

Is It Good To Drink Smoothie In Winter?

If you have this question in mind, we get it. Smoothies have always been listed as a summer beverage, but honestly, that's not the case. Winter smoothies are extremely beneficial in this chilly season as they support seasonal eating and allow your body to gain nutrition from a diverse diet. Winter is famous for green leafy vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and fibres. So, if you drink a winter smoothie, you can make the most of seasonally produced vegetables.





Winter Smoothies To Try | 5 Winter Smoothies To Keep You Warm

1. Chocolate Banana Smoothie

If you are craving something chocolatey and nutritious at the same time, then a chocolate banana smoothie should be your go-to drink. Bananas are rich in Vitamin B6, fibre, and potassium which provide nutrition to your health. Chocolate, on the other hand, contains a chemical called tyramine, which triggers a euphoric response in your body. Moreover, if you combine this combination with oats, it will help your body produce serotonin - which is a mood-regulating neurotransmitter, leaving you happy and satisfied for the whole day!

2. Green Vanilla Smoothie

As the name suggests, the Green vanilla smoothie contains green leafy vegetables. It is an easy, 5-minute recipe that contains spinach, bananas, protein powder, and milk. What's more, you can also replace cow milk with vegan ingredients like almond, coconut, or soy milk. Add honey, flax seeds, or chia seeds to add more nutrition to it and enjoy your guilt-free smoothie any time of the day!

3. Sweet Potato Ginger Smoothie

Yes! Leave no winter vegetable behind. Sweet potato ginger is a unique combination to try as a winter smoothie. All it needs is mashed sweet potatoes, almond butter, vanilla extract, honey, grounded ginger, soy milk (or any milk of your choice), and a pinch of salt. The result is a thick, creamy beverage that would definitely leave you impressed by the world of smoothies.

4. Green Hazelnut Smoothie

Hazelnuts have a sweet, earthy taste to them which often most famously complements chocolate. Now imagine this in a smoothie but only healthier! One of the most versatile beverages in the world of winter smoothies, the green hazelnut smoothie is packed with antioxidants and proteins. This is made from spinach, crushed hazelnuts, almond milk, and protein powder. This winter smoothie is an excellent way to incorporate greens and nuts into your daily food schedule.

5. Chai Smoothie

Can't function without your daily cup of chai? No worries! Give it a green spin instead. This winter smoothie will tantalize your taste buds like no other. Chai smoothie is made from spinach (or any green vegetable), tea leaves, coconut milk, apple, ginger, cardamom, and dates and tastes delicious. It is warm and comforting and will leave you wanting more!





Bonus Tips:

1. Warming Technique

Although these winter smoothies are prepared and blended at normal room temperature, you can certainly warm them up. Before drinking, pour the final blend into a pan and warm it up on a simmer. Ensure not to boil it.

2. Spice Enhancement

If you feel like your body needs extra nourishment, make use of seasonal spices. To add subtle heat tones to your winter smoothie, sprinkle a bit of cinnamon or turmeric to your beverage. You can also add ground black pepper, nutmeg, cloves, red pepper, and even cayenne to your drinks.