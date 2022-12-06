Healthy eating is no longer a one-off experience but a way of life for us now. We all consciously make efforts to eat healthy food and avoid junk to stay fit and healthy. Rather than constantly wondering what nutritious meals you can make for yourself, it is best to keep a few recipes handy with you. Smoothies, for instance, can be an excellent way to load up on good health without compromising on taste. Simply take the ingredients of your choice, blend them up and drink away! This carrot-strawberry smoothie, for instance, will power up your mornings like never before.





Made with five simple ingredients and a two-minute cooking process, this carrot-strawberry smoothie deserves a place on your winter menu. The goodness of seasonal carrots as well as strawberries imparts a bright red colour to this winter smoothie. Further, the addition of bananas also increases its health quotient and makes it super filling and delicious. So, without further ado, let's get our hands on this recipe and begin cooking!





This smoothie is enriched with the goodness of strawberries and carrots. Photo: iStock

How To Make Carrot-Strawberry Smoothie | Easy Winter Smoothie Recipe

To make a carrot-strawberry smoothie, all you need are a handful of ingredients. Chop up two carrots, one banana, five to six strawberries and keep these aside. Next, add these to a blender and mix. You can use either a hand blender or a regular one.





Once the fruit puree is ready, simply add the yogurt or curd. If you want to make this recipe vegan, you can use any plant-based milk substitutes like almond milk, oat milk, soya milk etc. Finally, sprinkle the cinnamon powder and blend again.





Your delicious carrot-strawberry smoothie is ready! Pour it into a glass, garnish with a sliced strawberry and serve fresh.





How easy and convenient right? This wonderful winter smoothie will soon become your go-to recipe. It looks colourful, tastes amazing and is the ideal way to enjoy the goodness of your favourite fruits in an all-new avatar.

To watch the full recipe video, head to the top of the article or else click here.