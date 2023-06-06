It's just a myth that vegetarians don't have enough food options to explore. Be it for healthy eating or to binge on something decadent, you will find a range of options to choose from. All you need to do is, explore and experiment with an open mind. The best part is, you don't need to travel miles for the same; instead, scan through your pantry and pick the ingredients wisely. One such amazing ingredient is chana dal (or Bengal gram). It is affordable, easily accessible throughout the year and packed with essential nutrients. But what makes it stand out in the lot is its versatility. Chana dal has a grainy texture and nutty flavour that you can use to prepare new dishes or amp up the existing ones. We are sure, you have already tried many of those chana dal-based dishes by now. But if you thought that was the end, then trust us, you are absolutely mistaken.

Today, we will take you through another delicious recipe that can be a perfect addition to your existing list. It's called chana dal vada that instantly tugs at heartstrings with its crunchy texture and amazing flavour profile. And guess what, it's packed with protein too! Sounds perfect?

Can You Consider Chana Dal Vada A Healthy Addition To Your Diet?

As mentioned earlier, chana dal is packed with several essential nutrients that automatically make the vada a healthy addition to your diet. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, chana dal is one of the most effective protein sources for the ones who avoid meat and eggs in their diet. It is also loaded with B vitamins that play a major role in metabolising glucose, further refuelling us with energy to stay active and healthy.

How To Make Chana Dal Vada For A Protein-Rich Snacking?

To make the dish, you need to first soak the dal well for at least two hours. Soaking will help the dal blend properly for the vada batter. It will also help you get that grainy, yet moisture, texture of the batter. And remember, add some spices while blending the chana for added flavours and avoid salt. Adding salt while blending the dal and the other ingredients release water, making the batter way too runny.

Once you get your desired consistency of the batter, add salt, green chilli, onion, and some other ingredients to it. You can always customise the ingredients as per your palate. Now, just fry the vada and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.

Can You Make Chana Dal Vada Without Oil?

While chana dal is packed with protein, the usage of oil in the recipe might put off several health enthusiasts. Fret not, we have a solution for them too. Use an air-fryer! You heard us. Technology has blessed us with appliances that can help make our daily life healthier, and the air fryer surely makes it to the list. Use an air fryer to fry chana dal vada, just like you fry the nuggets or French fries, and make it oil-free for fitness enthusiasts.

For the ones who do not have an air fryer, we suggest, shallow fry the vada on low-medium flame and soaking the excess oil with a kitchen towel, after frying.

