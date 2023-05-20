There's no dearth of versatility in South Indian cuisine. You would find different food habits in different parts of Southern India, creating yet more room to explore. A simple dosa finds unique variations in different regions and it stands true for vada as well. Explore the cuisine, you would find countless vada recipes and different ways of eating them. You get masala vada, medu vada, parippu vada and more that are paired with chutney, sambhar and dahi as well. But have you ever tried vada with chicken curry? Don't be surprised! Crispy, fried vada, with chicken curry, makes for a wholesome meal in Andhra cuisine.

About Vada With Chicken Curry Meal: Origin Of This Unique Andhra Dish

The vada with chicken curry meal finds its origin in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and is traditionally referred to as 'kodi kura chitti gare'. Sounds cute, right? 'Kodi' stands for chicken, 'kura' stands for curry, 'chitti' means masala and 'gare' is referred to vada. You can also use medu vada instead. For the unversed, Rayalaseema region comprises four districts of Andhra Pradesh and has its unique cooking style. If you explore, you would find the food here is spicier than the rest of the dishes of Andhra cuisine due to the high usage of Guntur chilli and other local masalas. Kodi kura chitti gare is usually eaten for breakfast and comes with spicy chutney on the sides.

You would find this dish widely available in Hyderabad and adjacent regions. We recently tried this unique meal and thought of sharing the recipe with you for a weekend brunch. So without further ado, let's get going.

Andhra-Style Vada With Chicken Curry Meal: How To Make Kodi Kura Chitti Gare

We have divided the recipe into two parts- first, we will take you through the recipe of vada and then teach you how to make South Indian chicken curry.

How To Make Chitti Gare (Masala Vada)

A popular South Indian dish, it is made with urad dal, hing and a few basic spices. You need to first soak the dal overnight or at least for 6 hours and then grind it into a smooth paste. Mix the rest of the spices and fry until golden and crispy. Here's a popular vada recipe for you.

How To Make Kodi Kura

In the traditional Rayalaseema cuisine, they use country chicken to make the dish. However, you can always replace it with regular broiler chicken. Here, we bring you a quick chicken curry recipe that can be cooked in not more than an hour. You can also have this chicken curry with rice, roti, paratha and even neer dosa. Click here for the recipe.

Now that you have the two main elements of the meal ready, assemble them together, add some chutney of your choice and indulge!

Try this unique vada with chicken curry meal and let us know how you liked it.