Sooji Chaat Square Recipe: This High Protein, Instant Recipe Is Sure To Bowl You Over 

This tangy and crispy snack is ideal for tea-time or mid-meal hunger pangs that are a bit too intense to ignore.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 23, 2020 14:59 IST

Sooji can help lend a crispy and delicious touch to everything

Highlights
  • Sooji is also known as semolina
  • Sooji is a good source of protein
  • This recipe also packs goodness of oats

It is not an easy feat to combine health and taste, but if you try, you may as well find the perfect balance. Our pantry is filled with ingredients that are so versatile that they are not often given their due. You would be surprised to know the range of things you make with common ingredients such as sooji (or semolina) and oats. This sooji chaat square is one fine example. This tangy and crispy snack is ideal for tea-time or mid-meal hunger pangs that are a bit too intense to ignore. 

This ingenious recipe posted by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul uses all our favourite ingredients and gives it a lip-smacking twist.  

For this recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul', take one cup sooji, to that you need to add curd and oats that are blended in a fine powder. Then goes the ginger-garlic paste, and veggies like carrots, onions and bell peppers. Next, add chaat masala, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander leaves and now mix them up well, keep adding water to make a semi-soft mix. Let it rest for five minutes, then add some baking soda. Now grease a tin or steel bowl, transfer the batter in the tin and spread it across using a spatula. Steam the batter in cooker or steamer, your chaat squares would be ready, spruce it up with a tadka, chutney and sev.  

Watch: Sooji Chaat Square Recipe Video:



Comments

Tags:  SnackRava SnackSooji Snack
