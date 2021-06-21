Ever since the pandemic started, all of us have become more conscious about our health and food choices. Even if we miss eating outside, we have certainly become more careful while ordering food or having it from the street. While we all definitely love the delicious food from the streets, some of us have drastically cut down on it due to health and hygiene reasons in the pandemic. Even though we might be ordering less, the lockdown has surely awakened our inner chefs, who try to cook up new things every week. And this week, let's bring out our inner chefs to make these street style sooji gol gappas!





(Also Read: Watch: Gol Gappe Recipes: 3 Interesting Ways To Make Gol Gappe At Home!)





Don't we all just love the crunch crust of gol gappas mixed with its soft filling and delicious paani? If you also miss your nearby street vendor and their gol gapes which helped you to beat the heat, then we have just the recipe for you. Make these yummy gol gappas at your home with this easy recipe.

Gol Gappas from the street

How To Make Sooji Gol Gappe | Sooji Gol Gappe Recipe:

To make this easy recipe, you would need basic ingredients like: one cup of suji, half a cup of mint leaves, one-fourth cup of coriander leaves, kala chana and boiled potato, two tablespoon boondi, one tablespoon oil, one tablespoon ginger and imly sauce, two green chillies, half a tablespoon of chaat masala and cumin powder, salt as per taste.

(Also Read: Readers' Choice: Missing Your Favourite Foods During Lockdown? Here Are Some Recipes For You)





Once your ingredients are ready make the gol gappe, paani and the filling separately. For the full video recipe of sooji gol gappe check the header.





Once you are done making the gol gappas all you need to do is enjoy it with your family!