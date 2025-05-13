Few dishes capture the spirit of Kerala's traditional kitchen like Ulli Theeyal. Packed with the deep, toasty flavour of roasted coconut, the sharp sweetness of pearl onions, and a tangy hit of tamarind, this humble curry is pure comfort food. Paired with a mound of steaming rice and a crisp papadum, it's a dish that delivers complexity without fuss- earthy, spicy, sour, and satisfying all at once. The Instagram page 'ohcheatday' shared the delectable recipe, and we can't wait for you to try it out.





What is Theeyal?

Theeyal literally means "burnt dish" in Malayalam, referring to the dark, deeply roasted coconut and spice paste that forms the base of the curry. Among its many variations, made with vegetables like drumstick, eggplant, or okra, Ulli Theeyal is perhaps one of the most beloved Kerala recipes. The starring role is played by small onions, also known as shallots or pearl onions, which become sweet and mellow when simmered in the richly spiced gravy.

Here's how to bring this flavour-packed dish to life in your own kitchen.

How To Make Ulli Theeyal I Kerala's Ulli Theeyal Recipe:

In a dry pan, roast the coriander seeds, red chillies, grated coconut, and curry leaves over medium heat. Stir continuously until the coconut turns a deep golden brown. This step is crucial- it builds the curry's smoky, nutty flavour. Let it cool slightly, then blend it into a smooth paste using water. Set aside. In another pan, heat the coconut oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Toss in the fenugreek seeds and curry leaves. Add the pearl onions, turmeric, and salt. Saute on medium heat for about 5 minutes, until the onions soften and start to caramelise slightly. Squeeze out and strain the tamarind pulp, then add it to the pan. Stir in the coconut paste, 2 cups of water, jaggery, and red chilli powder. Let the curry come to a gentle boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the oil begins to separate on the surface. This signals that the flavours have melded beautifully. Turn off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

How Does Ulli Theeyal Taste?

At the heart of Ulli Theeyal is its base: roasted coconut blended with spices. This is what gives the curry its signature depth and aroma. Add to that the gentle heat of Kashmiri red chillies, the nuttiness of coriander seeds, and the unmistakable fragrance of curry leaves, and you've got a sauce that's equal parts comforting and exciting.





Serving Suggestion:

Spoon over hot, steamed rice with a side of thoran (stir-fried veggies), crispy pappadam, or even just plain curd. Ulli Theeyal is perfect for slow, soulful meals-and even better the next day as the flavours deepen.





Authentic, tangy, and deeply comforting, Ulli Theeyal is Kerala in a bowl.