Without a doubt, Chinese is every second person's go-to food. The bazaars of India bustle with food joints of different cuisines. Gone are the days when you crave a food item and have to wait in restaurant lines to devour it. Instead, everything you wish for, from around the world, can be cooked at home. One of the most popular appetizers is Chicken Wings. These easy, hand-held appetizers are made with juicy chicken wings coated with different flavours of sauces. However, if you are one of those people who are craving chicken wings in this chilly weather but are too lazy to go out, we have an easy, tangy recipe for you - Kung Pao Chicken Wings! Intrigued? Read on to learn more about this tantalizing recipe!





Kung Pao Chicken originated in China.

What Is Kung Pao Chicken?

One of the most popular Chinese dishes, Kung Pao chicken is stir-fried chicken cubes with dried chilli peppers. Originally a staple from the Sichuan province of China, this popular dish made its way to the world under several renditions according to local taste preferences. As per legends, Kung Pao chicken was invented by a man named Ding Baozhen, who during the Qing Dynasty in the mid-1800s, worked as a government official in various provinces.

What Does Kung Pao Chicken Taste Like?

Made with diced chicken, spices, and sauces, Kung Pao chicken has a combination of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours. The original Sichuanese dish has Chinese peppercorns and a generous amount of dried chilli peppers for seasoning. You serve this chicken with fried rice, noodles, or just a standalone dish as an appetizer.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken wings





1 cup unsalted peanuts





4 tablespoons oil (any oil of your choice)





1 cup diced onion





1 cup diced red bell pepper





1 cup diced green bell pepper





2 tablespoons ginger, grated





4 minced garlic cloves





4 green onions chopped





½ cup soy sauce





4 tablespoons rice vinegar





4 tablespoons hoisin sauce





2 tablespoons oyster sauce





2 tablespoons sugar





Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)





Cilantro (optional)

Kung Pao Chicken Wings are sweet and tangy!

How To Make Kung Pao Chicken Wings At Home: Recipe To Make Kung Pao Chicken

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees C. Take the chicken wings and season them with salt and pepper. Gently place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment and bake them in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes until they are crispy and golden. In a pan, heat some oil on medium-high heat. To this, add chopped onion, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper and stir-fry until they lose their rawness. Now add grated ginger, minced garlic, and only the white parts of the green onion to the pan mix. Stir-fry for another 3-4 minutes until they are aromatic.





In a bowl, mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar. Make sure to mix them well. Pour the sauce mixture over the stir-fried vegetables and add peanuts. Mix everything well. Now add the cooked chicken wings to the Kung Pao sauce and toss to coat them evenly. You can even thicken the sauce by adding a cornstarch mixture to the dish. Switch off the flame and garnish the Kung Pao Chicken Wings with chopped green onions, cilantro, and sesame seeds. And voila! Your Kung Pao Chicken Wings are ready to serve!





