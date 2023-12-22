We, the people of India, love flavours. Whether it's sweet, spicy, tangy, zesty, or a mix of all, we always like dishes that take our taste buds on a roller-coaster ride. This is why we have so many chutneys, papads, raitas, pickles, and other such condiments that enhance the flavour of our food. One such popular condiment is Pachadi, a blend of bold ingredients. It is the versatility of this dish that makes it perfect to serve on every occasion. It is usually freshly prepared and has a unique balance of sweet, sour, and savoury notes. If you are looking for a popular variation to try, then fret not. This Tomato Pachadi recipe is something you should try!





Tomato Pachadi goes well with dosas, idlis, and other main dishes.

What Is Pachadi, and Where Did It Originate?

Pachadi is a traditional South Indian condiment that is usually served fresh. Roughly translated, it means a plant that has been crushed and pounded. This flavorful side dish is made with a combination of veggies, coconut, yogurt, and solid spices. Because of these bold flavours, pachadi makes an excellent condiment for main dishes like dosa, idli, and even rice. Its taste ranges from spicy to sweet. As for its origin, it can be traced to the traditional cuisine of South India, especially parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Because of its versatility, pachadi is a popular part of South Indian households. Some parts of Maharashtra also prepare "pachadi" with different ingredients and variations.

What is the Difference Between Pachadi and Khichadi?

While both sound similar, Pachadi and Khichadi are two different things. Pachadi is a condiment, popular in South India, typically made with vegetables, yogurt, and spices. Its taste ranges from sweet to spicy and is often served with main dishes. Khichadi, on the other hand, is made from rice and lentils. It's mildly spicy and has a porridge-like consistency.

How to Make Tomato Pachadi: Recipe to Make Tomato Pachadi

Take a pan and heat 1 tablespoon of oil in it. Keep the heat low. Now add red chillies, sarson seeds, methi seeds, jeera, chana, and urad dal in it. Stir it and roast them until the chillies are crisp, and the ingredients turn aromatic and golden in colour.





To this mixture, add tomatoes, garlic, haldi, salt, curry leaves, and hing. Mix very well. Cover it and let it cook for 7-8 minutes on medium until the tomatoes are soft and mushy. If you feel that the tomatoes are sticking to the pan, add a dash of water to the mixture.

Tomato Pachadi is extremely versatile!

Once the tomatoes are cooked, turn off the heat. Now add tamarind to this mixture and mix well. Set it aside to cool down. After the mixture has cooled down, blend all of it until it is smooth like a paste. If it's coarse, add 2-3 spoons of water until it's fine. Take the blend out in a bowl and garnish with cilantro. And voila! Your tomato pachadi is ready to serve!

Bonus Tip:

Tomato Pachadi is extremely versatile, so if you want to increase the spice levels of this side dish, then you can increase the number of red chillies you use in the mixture.





If the Tomato Pachadi turns out to be too tangy, just add 1-2 teaspoons of jaggery to balance the sour taste. Tomato Pachadi tastes best when eaten fresh, so serve it for your lunch or dinner meals to enhance its flavour.





